President appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members 

By ZBC Reporter

THE President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.

The members are as follows;

Manicaland – Cde Wilson Khumbula
Mash Central – Cde Angelina Tongogara
Bulawayo – Cde Zenzo Nsimbi
Mash East – Cde Michael Madanha
Mash West – Cde Joseph Madziva Chirongoma
Midlands – Cde Emmanuel Fundira
Mat North – Cde Veronica Munkili
Harare – Cde Mirriam Chikukwa
Masvingo – Cde Paul Mangwana
Mat South – Cde Abednico Ncube

The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo

National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha

Secretary for Administration – Cde Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance – Cde Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Security – Cde Lovemore Matuke

He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:
Head of Womens League – Cde Mabel Chinomona
War Veterans League – Cde Douglas Mahiya

The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.

