President appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members 

By ZBC Reporter

THE President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ten personal nominees into the Central Committee, one from each province.

The members are as follows;

Manicaland – Cde Wilson Khumbula

Mash Central – Cde Angelina Tongogara

Bulawayo – Cde Zenzo Nsimbi

Mash East – Cde Michael Madanha

Mash West – Cde Joseph Madziva Chirongoma

Midlands – Cde Emmanuel Fundira

Mat North – Cde Veronica Munkili

Harare – Cde Mirriam Chikukwa

Masvingo – Cde Paul Mangwana

Mat South – Cde Abednico Ncube

The President also made a partial appointment of members of the Politburo

National Political Commissar – Dr Mike Bimha

Secretary for Administration – Cde Obert Mpofu

Secretary for Finance – Cde Patrick Chinamasa

Secretary for Security – Cde Lovemore Matuke

He also announced two other leaders of the main wings:

Head of Womens League – Cde Mabel Chinomona

War Veterans League – Cde Douglas Mahiya

The Youth League Head shall be announced after full consultations, said the President.