President calls for collective responses to regional threats 

The President performs a ground-breaking ceremony at the SADC Standby Force regional logistics depot in Rasesa Village, Gaborone, yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo in GABORONE, Botswana

ALL complex and multifaceted threats that the SADC region has been facing in the last four years require urgent and collective responses, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President, who was handed over the recently purchased SADC Secretariat Headquarters building and then presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot (RLD) here yesterday, said it was an imperative that the regional body has tactical capabilities to swiftly respond to the threats to the region’s peace and security.

Most recently, the region successfully concluded the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) in July and extended the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) from December 15 this year to December 14, 2025, at the regional body’s Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare last month.

As such, President Mnangagwa, who is the current Chairperson of SADC, said once complete, the RLD will serve as a critical hub for the storage of and the rapid deployment of resources, personnel, and equipment.

“This ground-breaking ceremony is timely and marks a significant stride in our journey towards promoting and consolidating peace, stability, and security in our region.

“This is in line with the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, the SADC Mutual Defence Pact and other SADC, African Union and United Nations frameworks on peace and security.

“We must recognise that this ground-breaking ceremony is the first step, as substantial work lies ahead of us,” he said.

The project will require an estimated US$45 million to reach full operational capacity and to date, US$15 million has been mobilised.

Investing in peace and security, said President Mnangagwa, was always a worthwhile endeavour as the two are pre-requisites for the sustainable development of the region and continent at large.

“On behalf of the SADC region, I therefore, appeal to Member States and partners alike to generously support this very important initiative.

“Allow me to commend the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, for her astute stewardship in fostering peace and security in our region and reaffirm our full support for these efforts.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to thank the local community and our revered traditional leaders in this area for their support to this project,” he said

The SADC Chair implored the region to maintain its solidarity and close cooperation. This, he said, would ensure that the depot reaches its full operational capacity as envisaged.

The Botswana Government allocated the 19-hectare piece of land to SADC in 2012.

“Through your support as a community, you are making a significant contribution to our regional community.

“We thank you. We look forward to further cooperation as the construction of this Logistics Depot moves forward in the months and years ahead,” the President said.

Speaking at the handover of the SADC Headquarters building earlier, President Mnangagwa said the building testified to the importance of collaborative efforts and the responsibility the regional bloc has in individually and collectively developing the region.

Prior to its purchase by SADC, the building had been under Bongwe Investments (Proprietary) Limited for the past 18 years.

“To all of us in the SADC region, the SADC House stands as a towering symbol of the solidarity, unity, freedom, independence and most importantly brings us together as a Region.

“In this spirit, the SADC House should be an embodiment of our history, culture and heritage.

“We should accelerate the construction of the Statues of our Founding Fathers that will grade this beautiful Headquarters as a way of honouring them and preserving our history,” he said.

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the Botswana Government for the role it played throughout the acquisition process.

“The parties involved in the Public-Private-Partnership project, which saw the implementation of this project, namely the Government of Botswana, the SADC Secretariat and the developers, Bongwe Investments (Proprietary) Limited, are congratulated for a job well done

“We are particularly indebted to the Government of the Republic of Botswana for providing technical staff who ensured a smooth transition of the building from the private owners to SADC,” he said.

The President described Botswana as Zimbabweans’ “second home”.

“For us, Botswana is, indeed, our second home.

“Our two countries enjoy excellent multifaceted relations, underpinned by our shared values, history and destiny,” said President Mnangagwa.

At both the SADC headquarters building handover and RLD groundbreaking ceremony, President Mnangagwa was accompanied by his Botswana counterpart President Duma Boko.

On his part at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Boko expressed Botswana’s commitment to working hand in glove with SADC.

“This is a demonstration of our enduring commitment not just to respond to the alarming cries and pleas but to step in practically and decisively and try and bring an end to the conflicts,” he said.

At the handover, President Boko said Botswana was appreciative of President Mnangagwa’s leadership as SADC Chair.

“I must reiterate Botswana’s commitment to SADC, to regional integration and the integration of the African continent at large,” he said.

Both events were also attended by Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi, SADC Council of Ministers Chairperson and Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Amon Murwira, Secretariat management and staff.