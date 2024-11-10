Source: President caps 1 708 at Lupane State University . . .Females make up 59 percent of graduands | The Sunday Mail

Lupane State University Chancellor President Mnangagwa caps ZTN senior producer Semai Tarisai Danha, who graduated with a first-class BA (Hons) degree in Film, Television and Media Studies at the university’s 15th graduation ceremony in Lupane yesterday. — Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA yesterday capped 1 708 graduands at Lupane State University (LSU)’s 15th graduation ceremony, giving academic honours to a cohort of students whom the institution hailed as its first products of the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, which promotes self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship.

Females made up 59 percent of the graduands. Colleen Maseko (BSc Honours, Environmental Science) and Tinei Mugande (BComm Honours, Entrepreneurship) walked away US$1 000 richer after they won the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for best-graduating male and female student, respectively.

In addition, the same award was also given to a quartet of students whose projects were deemed to have had the most significant community impact.

Among the four was Umkhathi Theatre Works founder Mr Matesu Dube, whose final-year project titled “The Journey of Umkhathi Theatre Works” made him the only recipient of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences this year.

The three other winners were Wenzile Nyathi from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences for her final-year project titled “The effect of organic nitrogen supplementation to basal substrate on oyster mushroom productivity”, Dylan Baloyi from the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences for the final-year project titled “Adoption of an Artificial Intelligence career projector to Zimbabwe’s tertiary education system” and Sihlonitshiwe Hlabangana from the Faculty of Commerce for the final-year project titled “The application of digitalisation of small enterprises in the tourism and hospitality industry”.

The quartet received US$500 for their impactful academic excellence.

LSU Vice Chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa expressed satisfaction with the fact that 59 percent of graduands (1 008) who were capped by President Mnangagwa this year were female, especially at a time when the university celebrated 20 years of existence.

Prof Kuipa said this year’s ceremony, which was held under the theme “Celebrating two decades of empowering communities, shaping minds and creating positive futures for all”, would produce a new breed of academics, as the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model encouraged self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship.

“Today’s graduands are the first LSU products of the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 framework that you launched in 2020. The graduands before you today are different from the previous cohorts in that they are graduating with entrepreneurial behaviours and attitudes, an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset, an entrepreneurial culture and entrepreneurial competencies. The graduands have been exposed to real-life experiences, and have acquired the necessary skills, knowledge and competencies that are vital for their success in the world of work and for them to start their own businesses and create employment for their peers,” he said.

“Indeed, Education 5.0 has widened youth participation in entrepreneurship, innovation and social change, leading to social inclusiveness and social cohesion, which are core values for a prosperous and informed society . . .”

Prof Kuipa congratulated President Mnangagwa for his assumption of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairpersonship, highlighting that the role would allow the country to spread the ethos of Education 5.0 to other countries in the region.

“This esteemed position presents a pivotal opportunity for Zimbabwe to spread its Heritage-Based Education 5.0 framework within the region, especially as you are the architect of the Education 5.0 philosophy, which resonates well with the African Union’s 2024 Year of Education call for the urgent need to transform education systems across the continent,” he said.

“For the SADC region, education is an unquestionable engine of progress since it empowers individuals, strengthens communities, builds nations, breaks the chains of poverty and lays the foundation for a prosperous and equitable SADC community.”

He thanked the President for providing financial resources that allowed the institution to embark on several construction projects, such as the Bingwa Wildlife Eco-Tourism Innovation and Industrial Park.

The university received full funding for the project, which aims to commercialise wildlife conservation at the Bingwa Conservancy by setting up chalets, ecotourism camping grounds and a conference facility for accommodating tourists and researchers from local and international institutions.

“The project will generate revenue, knowledge and human capital. In addition, the project will enhance conservation as a viable land use option, protect biodiversity, preserve ecosystems and slow down damage to the environment. In order to plug the wide gap in conferencing and lodging facilities in Lupane, the university has also secured financial support from Government, through ZIMDEF (Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund), to establish a Waterfront Resort and Conference Centre on the shores of the Bubi-Lupane Dam,” he added.

“The Waterfront Resort and Conference Centre will serve as a platform for skills development in tourism and hospitality and also provide accommodation, conferencing and recreational facilities and activities that are in short supply in Lupane.”

Prof Kuipa revealed that the Government had also disbursed ZiG7,6 million and US$150 000 for the completion of the foundation works for the second teaching and learning complex.

The institution also recently bought two new buses — a 14-seater and a 75-seater.

The university, Prof Kuipa said, continues to transform livelihoods through its community-based innovation initiatives, including the Chibondo Integrated Water, Environmental Protection and Gardening Project, which was implemented together with Zubo Trust in Binga.

The project won an award at the recently held Presidential Innovation Fair.

The graduating students were also encouraged to act with integrity.