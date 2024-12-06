Source: President caps 153 MSUAS graduates -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the chancellor of all State universities, yesterday presided over Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS)’s third graduation ceremony, where he capped 153 graduands.

Of the 153 graduands, 40,5% were female.

There were 76 from the Faculty of Engineering, 16 from the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, 16 from the Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and 44 from the Faculty of Agribusiness Management.

The President recognised graduands under the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award, with the overall best graduating male and female students pocketing US$1 000 each.

Gamuchirai Chigariro, who is the overall best Female Student received the Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award, while Carl Tinashe Nhapi was the overall Best Male Graduating Student.

In addition, three students — Munyaradzi Muchangwara, Ryan Takudzwa Shereni and Tafadzwa Monica Munetsi — received the Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Awards of US$500 each.

Munetsi had two awards for the overall Second Best Graduating Female Student and the Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Awards of US$500 for the Most Innovative and Promising Research.

Munetsi said she was elated to receive the prize.

“I am happy that I won the prize. This is the beginning of big things. I would want to thank His Excellency for the prize money. I also want to thank the university for nurturing me academically.”

MSUAS vice-chancellor Albert Chawanda urged the graduates to be innovative and contribute to national development.

“As we officially release you into the world today, it is important to recognise that your greatest asset is not just the knowledge you have acquired, but the invaluable skills you have gained in how to learn, adapt and innovate,” he said.

“These skills will empower you to establish entrepreneurial ventures that can contribute significantly to national development. As you step into the future, remember that the ability to think critically, embrace change and create new opportunities will be the foundation of your success and your impact on society.”

Chawanda added: “Be aware that in a world increasingly shaped by technology and science, your contributions from now going forward will be vital.

“You are the engineers, scientists and innovators who will tackle global challenges — such as climate change, healthcare, artificial intelligence and more. Your diverse perspectives and skills are essential for crafting solutions that are not only effective but also equitable.”

MSUAS was established in 2016 after the government adopted a policy to decentralise higher and tertiary education by establishing a State university in every province.