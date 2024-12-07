President caps 3 320 at ZOU

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa congratulates Dr Andreas Zvawa (78), who graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Counselling at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday. Looking on is Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Frederick Shava. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Zvamaida Murwira and Remember Deketeke

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of all State universities, yesterday capped 3 320 graduates from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), with the institution saying it will start producing bio-methane gas as part of its contribution to address the energy gap that has affected the country owing to the El Nino-induced drought.

The graduates were from faculties that included Agriculture, Science, Technology, Commerce, Applied Social Sciences, Education, Arts, Culture and Heritage Studies.

There are also affiliate colleges whose students graduated.

They include Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Theology (Domboshawa), Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Theology and Bachelor of Arts Special Honours in Theology (Theology College of Zimbabwe).

There were 2 154 female graduates and 1 166 males.

Delivering his speech at the university’s 22nd graduation ceremony at the institution’s Hatcliffe campus in Harare, ZOU Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Gundani, said they were keen to play a part in addressing energy challenges in the country.

“The university is aligning its initiatives with the National Developmental Strategy 1 in addressing the energy gap through the production of bio-methane, a renewable and alternative energy source for heating, lighting and cooking,” he said.

“This initiative aims to alleviate pressure on the national electricity grid. Currently, Liquefied Petroleum Gas is the predominant alternative to electricity for cooking and heating in urban areas, with 56,5 million kilogrammes consumed in 2021, all of which were imported.”

Prof Gundani said bio-methane gas offers a locally-produced alternative that can complement LPG, thus, reducing the country’s import bill.

“To this end, your university has partnered with the City of Masvingo for bio-methane production. This partnership not only strengthens the project and our relationship, but also serves as a foundation for similar collaborations with other cities in the near future.

“The university has procured equipment for the production and distribution of bio-methane gas, with the project scheduled for commissioning in Masvingo in the first quarter of 2025.”

Bio-methane, which is renewable, is a combustible gas that is produced from biogas that has undergone a treatment known as “upgrading.”

President Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with Zimbabwe Open University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Henry Gundani and The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo at the university’s graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday. Ruzvidzo graduated with a Masters degree in Business Administration. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Prof Gundani said yesterday’s graduation coincided with the institution’s silver jubilee. ZOU has produced 53 170 graduates in the past 25 years while delivering free training courses to 59 443 members of the community across all the country’s provinces in collaboration with the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation.

“I am pleased to report that ZOU now offers 75 accredited degree programmes, of which 14 were accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education during the year 2024.

“Five of the new programmes are at Masters level. One Doctoral programme is at an advanced stage of accreditation,” he said.

All new programmes were developed in line with the Education 5.0 philosophy to ensure mastery of the skills required for innovation and industrialisation so that ZOU graduates can create the much-needed jobs.

The installation of the campus radio station, which has two state-of-the-art studios and a control room has been completed, said Prof Gundani.

“The station is now operational and broadcasting on 105,2 MHz in Harare, marking a significant milestone for the university.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left), Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (right) and Deputy Chief Secretary Reverend Paul Damasane follow proceedings at the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

“The radio will offer our students an opportunity for attachment and practical learning in the media, broadcasting and IT fields”.

Prof Gundani outlined several areas of research and innovation the university has achieved, including disease detection system for tomatoes, among others.

However, he bemoaned challenges of resignation of staff at the institution including full professors as well as the cost of data for both students and staff.

Prof Gundani said this year’s theme, “Celebrating 25 years of unlocking human capital potential through open and distance e-learning”, appeals to the class of 2024 to leverage on their potential to realise the vision of attaining an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Among the graduates capped yesterday were 78-year-old Dr Andreas Zvaiwa, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Counselling, Zanu PF provincial chairperson for Masvingo Province, Senator Robson Mavhenyengwa, with a Master of Science Honours Degree in Development Studies and the late Senator Lilian Timvoes who graduated posthumously with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Studies.

At least six students were conferred with the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award and they include Tange Wendy (Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Early Childhood Development) who was the overall best female student and Blessing Maninga (Bachelor of Science Honours in Mathematics and Statistics) who was the overall best male student. Both walked away with US$1 000.

Others include Jeremiah Mudona (Bachelor of Arts Honours in Media Studies), Abigail Muromba (Bachelor of Accounting Honours), Loveness Matiza (Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting Honours) and Francis Jonasi (Best Innovative IT project). They all walked away with US$500 from the Chancellor.

It was also a joyful day for some Zimpapers (1980) Limited staffers after they were conferred with degrees.

They include The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo and The Herald Columnist Rutendo Gwatidzo, both of whom graduated with Masters of Business Administration degrees.

Herald reporters Elina Mhlanga and Yeukai Karengezeka graduated with Bachelor of Science Honours degrees in Development Studies.

President Mnangagwa caps Herald senior sports reporter Elina Mhlanga, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Development Studies during the Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Joseph Manditswara.

In an interview after being capped, Karengezeka said she was elated to have graduated, adding that she would continue contributing to the country’s development and national discourse.

Herald reporter Yeukai Karengezeka graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Development Studies at ZOU yesterday.

“I think it is a programme very relevant to the work that I do for The Herald, especially considering that development is becoming a major topic in both the developing and developed world.

“So, I hope to contribute some new knowledge and new thinking in the area of development through my articles in The Herald and other Zimpapers publications,” she said.

Mhlanga, who was accompanied by her mother and brother, expressed gratitude to both of them for their support throughout her journalism career.