Source: President cheers up Chimanimani pupils | The Herald

Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (centre) presents a laptop to Ndima High School head, Mr John Muyocha (left), while Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa (third from right), her deputy Cde Kindness Paradza and Chimanimani East legislator Cde Joshua Sacco look on during the handover of broadcasting equipment donated to community radios by UNESCO in Chimanimani on Monday. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo

Ray Bande Manicaland Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fulfilled the pledge to provide computers to Cyclone Idai-ravaged Ndima High School in Rusitu, as 20 laptops were handed over to the school during the International Day of Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) commemorations at Village Grounds in Chimanimani on Monday.

The laptops delivered to the school were part of a consignment of 132 computers donated to different schools in Manicaland Province. Other secondary schools that got computers were Chimanimani, Gudyanga, Matanda, Nechavava, Billy Toronto, Tsanzaguru, St Joseph’s, Kambudzi and Chitora.

Speaking during the handover, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the donation of computers was part of a broad initiative to make ICTs accessible to all corners of the country.

Minister Muswere said the hallmark of the initiative was that no one should be left behind.

“We are here because President Mnangagwa sent us to deliver on the promise he made when he visited Chimanimani last year,” he said.

“We are handing over these computers to Ndima High School and other schools around the province of Manicaland because Government’s stance is that every child should have access to ICTs no matter their background or location.” In an interview on the sidelines of the IDUAI commemorations, headmasters who received the computers hailed the initiative, saying it would go a long way in improving the quality of education at their schools.

Ndima High School head Mr John Muyocha said: “I could not believe my ears when I was invited to come and receive these computers.

“When President Mnangagwa visited Ndima High School, he made an undertaking to assist us with computers. Today, we are happy to receive the computers.

“We want to thank the President for the great initiative. We are in a rural set-up and that means our pupils will get equal opportunities with their urban counterparts because of these computers.”

Ndima High is run by the Government.

Chimanimani High School head, Mr Richard Gwarisa Hove, said: “Prior to this donation, we only had four computers at our school. The four computers that were bought by the School Development Committee (SDC) were not enough.

“Therefore, it is against this background that we really want to thank President Mnangagwa for sparing a thought for our pupils who are recovering from the ravages of Cyclone Idai.

“We had never received any donation of computers from anyone and for the President to donate these computers to us, it means a lot. We really want to appreciate that.”

The school is owned by Chimanimani Rural District Council.