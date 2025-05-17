Source: President commends MSU’s community engagement programmes – herald

Nyore Madzianike

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed gratitude over the Midlands State University’s (MSU) efforts towards harnessing its intellectual resources to promote socio-economic development and its transformative community engagement programmes.

He encouraged tertiary institutions to continue furthering these initiatives across the country, as they are geared towards the realisation of national development priorities espoused through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

President Mnangagwa made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the official launch of MSU’s Silver Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

“It is gratifying that MSU has harnessed its intellectual resources to promote socio-economic development in our country, most notably by engaging in transformative community engagement programmes,” he said.

“I encourage the institution to further these initiatives across our rural communities, complementing my Government’s programmes targeted at fostering rural development and industrialisation.”

President Mnangagwa said MSU has developed into a highly competitive Education 5.0 education hub that is providing capital and start-ups to develop life-changing solutions that enable sustainable social and economic development.

“Midlands State University is now a highly competitive Education 5.0 education hub for teaching, learning, research, innovation, and industrialisation.

“All of its 10 faculties, which include Medicine and Health Sciences, Engineering and Geo-Sciences, Law and Built Environment, Art and Design, recalibrated their curriculum in 2021/2022 to make their programmes Education 5.0 compliant.

“In line with my Government’s policy, the institution also established innovation hubs and an industrial park to create clear pathways that link research, innovation, and industrialisation within the university system.

“The MSU Innovation Hub provides seed capital and incubates promising start-ups to develop life-changing solutions that enable sustainable social and economic development,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the university has increased its visibility through the establishment of various campuses around the country.