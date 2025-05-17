Source: Government warns schools against turning students away over fees – herald

Jerry Chifamba

The Government has warned school authorities against denying students access to education due to non-payment of school fees, a practice that is deemed a violation of children’s constitutional rights.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo said this during a meeting with school heads from Mashonaland West Province at Jameson High School in Kadoma on Wednesday.

“It is illegal for schools to chase away pupils. As Government, we will decisively deal with school heads who violate learners’ rights,” he said.

He urged parents to ensure school fees are paid, while also warning schools against withholding exam results.

The meeting addressed administrative challenges, including unpaid fees and illegal practices such as forcing parents to purchase uniforms exclusively from schools.

Minister Moyo encouraged schools to initiate income-generating projects to cover additional expenses and emphasised the Government’s commitment to finalising the Teachers Professional Council Bill, which aims to improve job evaluation and align teacher grades with experience and qualifications.

“Schools should be creative and come up with ideas that create extra income to cover expenses. However, we continue to receive reports of schools that are forcing parents to buy uniforms exclusively from them. That is illegal and should stop. Schools should have competitive prices that are informed by market prices,” he said.