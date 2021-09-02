Source: President commissions housing project | The Herald

President Mnangagwa inspecting the commissioned Marimba Flats while Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri looks on. Picture by Farai Dauramanzi

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the Marimba Flats Project and also launched the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy which will go a long way in addressing the national housing backlog.

The policy that was launched envisages creation of orlderly and modern settlements as well as improving the living conditions of the populace.

In his address the President said his administration will deliver on providing accommodation.

“This dovetails with the tenets of international, continental and regional bodies with respect to the provision of modern, affordable, sustainable and climate-proofed shelter. Inclusive, safe, and sustainable cities and human settlements are also being encouraged in accordance with the national aspirations articulated by Vision 2030, as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This enhances the quality of life of our people and significantly contributes towards sustainable economic growth.

“My Government is accelerating the provision of houses and social amenities to all sections of society, including the health sector. Numerous new housing projects and others which had stalled are being completed cross the country. Success of the programme is being further accelerated through collaboration and coordinated efforts from various stakeholders,” he said

The housing development projects are being implemented through funding from Treasury as well as local and international private sector participation.

“Through the application of new building technologies, my Government targets ensuring optimal utilisation of resources in terms of time, cost and job creation. This strategy will see the reduction of the national housing backlog,” he said.