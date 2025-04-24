Source: President Emmerson Mnangagwa under fire over ‘draconian’ law –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government have been urged to repeal the “repressive” Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act, which has been described as a violation of international human and people’s rights treaties.

The call was made by the country’s civic society organisations (CSOs) after Mnangagwa recently signed the PVO Amendment Bill into law despite fierce criticism from a cross-section of stakeholders, including embassies and United Nations (UN) rapporteurs.

Ahead of the signing into law of the Bill, UN rapporteurs warned it would have “grave consequences” for civil and political rights in Zimbabwe.

The Act gives authorities extensive powers to monitor and control the operations of private voluntary organisations, including their funding sources.

Under the new law, government is empowered to deregister organisations, seize assets or dissolve entities found to be in breach of the new provisions under the Act.

The Act introduces strict penalties, including imprisonment of up to 35 years for offences related to illicit financing or misrepresentation or any other violation.

In a statement, the CSOs reiterated the need for government to repeal the new law to safeguard civic space.

“We, the undersigned CSOs in Zimbabwe, express great reservation on the enactment of the PVO Amendment Act, a draconian law that threatens to shut down civic space, criminalise CSOs’ legitimate activities and undermine Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy,” the CSOs said in a joint statement.

“This repressive legislation represents an unprecedented assault on civic space, the rule of law and the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and international human rights instruments to which Zimbabwe is a party.”

Fifty-one CSOs signed the statement.

The CSOs criticised the legislative process leading to the adoption of the Bill, citing flawed public consultations that were marred by violence and intimidation.

“Public consultations in Harare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Masvingo were marred by violence and intimidation, forcing legislators to abandon proceedings and silencing citizens’ voices,” the group said.

“Further, inconsistencies marred the legislative process, with amendments from the committee stage omitted in the version that was passed by the Senate on October 17, 2024.

“Given these flaws, the urgency to enact the law demonstrates suspicion by the State on the activities of CSOs.”

The European Union immediately cut its planned support for Zimbabwe after Mnangagwa signed the PVO Bill into law.

Jobst von Kirchmann, the EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, accused Mnangagwa’s government of “insincerity” in its approach to governance reforms after he signed the law.

“The PVO Act is disappointing and ill-considered, sidelining the views of diplomats and civil society organisations,” von Kirchmann said.

“Zimbabwe has over US$21 billion in debt and arrears with bilateral and multilateral creditors and the government had initiated a commendable debt resolution process.

“It is disheartening to see Zimbabwe fail to uphold its own commitments, especially regarding the expansion of civic space.”

Observers have expressed fears that the Act will be weaponised against CSOs viewed as critical to the government or expose corruption among other human rights violations.

The CSOs have been a critical voice for Zimbabweans facing various human rights abuses.

The ruling Zanu PF party has in the past accused CSOs of being funded by the West to push a hostile regime change agenda.