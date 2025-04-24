Source: UK commits to doubling trade with Zimbabwe –Newsday Zimbabwe

BRITISH ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles has announced a number of initiatives aimed at doubling trade with Zimbabwe.

Vowles said this during a welcome cocktail hosted at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

“Increasing trade with Zimbabwe is in everybody’s interest, as it boosts jobs and foreign exchange,” Vowles said.

“We are working hard to increase Zimbabwe’s capacity to export to the UK, EU [European Union] and around the world,” he said citing an initiative supporting 300 local farmers to export up to 700 tonnes of peas to European markets.”

Vowles said one of the key measures being taken by the UK was to ensure Zimbabwean goods continued to enjoy tariff-free, quota-free access to the UK market.

“We are making sure that we support maximising of duty-free, tariff-free and quota-free access.

“This will provide Zimbabwean exporters with a crucial edge, opening doors for more competitive trade,” he explained.

“Beyond trade facilitation, the UK is backing a billion-dollar investment pipeline in Zimbabwe, launched last year.

“It includes support for financial institutions like NMB Bank and renewable energy ventures, especially solar.”

Vowles highlighted efforts to establishing a two-way investment relationship, pointing to the expansion of Zimbabwean businesses to the UK.

“These developments show how Zimbabwean companies are also positioning themselves to thrive on the international stage, bringing expertise and capital back home,” he said.

“We are investing in agriculture, providing loans that allow small-scale farmers to buy machinery.

“The emphasis on agriculture and clean energy reflects the UK’s focus on long-term, sustainable development.”

In a separate statement, FreeZim Congress leader Joseph Busha, however, said this was only possible if the government provided an enabling environment.

Busha said Zimbabwe had enough human, natural and financial resources to support economic growth in various sectors but deep-rooted corruption, nepotism and political patronage in work appointments were stifling national growth.

“We are in a mess of our own making: bad governance, irresponsibility, shameless corruption, neglect of duty and partisan politics have seen Zimbabwe go through cycles of hyperinflation and mass exodus of the unemployed including the skilled,” Busha said.

He said ZITF should exhibit key objectives for economic growth by showcasing local products and services.

“We must exhibit our trade opportunities, providing a platform for local businesses to connect with international buyers, suppliers and partners and creating new trade opportunities,” he said.

“This fair is an important date on our calendar and each year must be marked by breaking new grounds.”

This year’s ZITF is running under the theme Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape.