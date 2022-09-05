President Mnangagwa commissions Zimphos plant

0

Source: President Mnangagwa commissions Zimphos plant | The Herald

President Mnangagwa commissions Zimphos plant
President Mnangagwa

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

 

President Mnangagwa has commissioned a fertiliser blending plant at the Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries which is expected to boost the production of basal fertiliser and increase agriculture production.

The plant is expected to produce 200 000 tonnes of basal fertiliser per year and reduce the gap of supply that has been caused by on-going shortages globally.

The plant is part of Zimphos’ strategy to retool using the latest technology.

Speaking at the official opening of the plant, President Mnangagwa said the new plant would address the current high cost of fertilisers which is currently affecting production, particularly by small-holder farmers.

Related posts:

  1. Zanu PF splurges cash on delegates 
  2. Zanu PF gangs up against ED
  3. Our constitution does not allow diaspora vote: Ziyambi
  4. Rights groups redflags ED’s regime for trashing charter
  5. ‘Govt hiding behind Ukraine-Russia war’ 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.