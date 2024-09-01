Source: President Mnangagwa congratulates Belarusian counterpart | The Sunday Mail



President Lukashenko

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA has sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who turned 70 on Friday, and applauded his “generous concern” for Zimbabwe through “destiny-changing interventions” in the country’s agriculture, mining and health sectors.

In a statement released yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe will never forget the generosity of the Belarusian people.

“On this beautiful occasion of your 70th birthday, my dear brother, comrade and colleague, I joyously convey my best wishes to you for even greater health and longer life,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As I reflect on the eventful journey you have travelled in those 70 years which have gone by, particularly the decades you have so ably borne the burdens of leading your nation, I muse with wonderment how you still keenly find time, space and generous concern for all of us who are friends of Belarus.

“The few years I have been at the helm of my nation have witnessed destiny-changing interventions by your government, principally in the areas of Zimbabwe’s agriculture, mining and health.”

He also assured President Lukashenko of Zimbabwe’s continued friendship.

“As the entire nation of Belarus joins you in celebrating this milestone, always remain assured, my brother and dear friend, of my highest consideration and deep friendship for all times.”

President Mnangagwa joins other world leaders who have sent warm felicitations to President Lukashenko.

Last week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also congratulated the Belarusian leader and conferred on him the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.

This is the highest order conferred by the Russian Federation.

Over the past three years, Zimbabwe has received at least 2 000 high-tech tractors, 80 combine harvesters and other agricultural equipment from Belarus to modernise the agriculture sector and boost productivity.

The equipment, which is now available in all the country’s districts, has been supplied at concessional rates under Phases 1 and 2 of the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility.

Under Phase 3, whose implementation has commenced, 4 000 more tractors are expected to be delivered, starting this year.

The country now boasts 13 486 tractors and 303 combine harvesters, which is a marked improvement from 7 000 tractors in 2019.

As bilateral relations between Harare and Minsk continue to deepen, the country is also expecting to receive 131 firefighting vehicles, with 55 such units having already been distributed.

Belarus, in agreement with Zimbabwe, has since established a company, BiSON Agro Machinery, in Harare to offer after-sales services for the equipment.

BiSON is also into the exchange of knowledge and expertise, where Belarusian engineers offer training to local engineers on how to repair, maintain and operate these machines.

Minsk has also supplied equipment for the mining sector, among others.