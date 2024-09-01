Source: Zimbabwe, China ties run deep — President | The Sunday Mail

President Mnangagwa meets Mr Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee in China yesterday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Fungi Kwaramba in NANJING, China

MORE than six decades ago, a young President Mnangagwa, driven by revolutionary fervour and an unwavering determination to liberate Zimbabwe from colonial rule, underwent military training in Nanjing, China.

Life has since come full circle, as today he returns to Nanjing, the city where his journey began, with a sense of both nostalgia and accomplishment.

President Mnangagwa will have an opportunity to reflect on the transformative experiences that shaped his leadership and Zimbabwe’s history.

The city of Nanjing will also bear witness to his triumph as the President of a free and independent nation.

The President, who is here on a State visit and also for the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), was yesterday in Shaoshan, Hunan province, the home of Chairman Mao Zedong.

“Today (Saturday), after over 60 years or more that I trained here in the People’s Republic of China in order to go back to Rhodesia — now Zimbabwe — to begin our armed liberation struggle, I wish to sincerely thank and congratulate the revolutionary people of the People’s Republic of China, who enabled the first group of the trained cadres — and I was one of them — to go back to Rhodesia to launch our armed liberation struggle that brought about our freedom and democracy we enjoy today,” said President Mnangagwa after touring the birthplace of Chairman Mao, a revered figure not only in China but in the Global South as well.

“Thank you, the people and leadership of this country, for enabling us to fight for our freedom. Our armed liberation struggle started here when you trained us in 1963-1964.”

The President laid wreaths at the bronze statue of Chairman Mao and signed the visitor’s book at the Mao Memorial Hall.

The former residence of Chairman Mao, which has been preserved in its original state, is a tourist attraction in Hunan province.

Chairman Mao’s teachings, emphasising self-reliance, the mass line, guerrilla warfare, military discipline and patriotism, inspired President Mnangagwa and other fighters during the liberation struggle and continue even today.

Apart from the cultural and political engagements, the President also toured the factory of the Sany Group, which is a world leader in the manufacture of heavy construction machinery, as he continues courting investors to Zimbabwe’s critical sectors such as mining, agriculture and construction.

“Sixty-two years ago, I was here as a student. There is tremendous modernisation and upliftment of standards of life,” said the President, commending China for its unity, independence and progress.

“China is a strategic partner of Zimbabwe as it has stood with Zimbabwe during difficult times, during the liberation struggle, the illegal sanctions and during the Covid-19 period.”

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has witnessed exponential growth in trade with the East Asian country.

Chinese private sector investments in Zimbabwe have grown from US$445,9 million in 2019 to US$3,4 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable seven-fold increase.

In recent years, China has invested heavily in Zimbabwe, committing over US$2,2 billion to projects primarily in mining and manufacturing.

The investments include the US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company project in Manhize, and the Afrochine ferrochrome smelters, as well as investments in lithium mines through Sinomine Resources, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group.

To date, 472 investment licences have been issued to Chinese companies, with more in the pipeline.

China’s support has solidified its position as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend”, with bilateral ties yielding significant benefits that also include concessional funding for projects in energy, telecommunications, agriculture, defence and health.

The construction of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 (US$997 million), Kariba South Hydro Power Station (US$533 million), the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project (US$152 million) and the upgrading of the Victoria Falls Airport (US$150 million) are some of the major projects implemented with support from Beijing.

China has also assisted Zimbabwe on key national projects, such as the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, which was constructed from a US$140 million grant from China.

The two nations also cooperated extensively in health and agriculture, with China providing significant support during the Covid-19 pandemic and drilling boreholes across the country to aid Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation efforts towards Vision 2030.

Tomorrow, the President will be in Beijing, the political citadel of the Asian giant, where he, apart from attending FOCAC, will also have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President will also be treated to a State banquet that will be hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

After the State engagements between September 4 and 5, President Mnangagwa will join other African Heads of State and Government for FOCAC, a multilateral platform for cooperation between China and African countries.

The forum’s objectives include promoting economic cooperation and trade, encouraging investment and infrastructure development, supporting sustainable development and poverty reduction, and enhancing political and diplomatic relations.

It also seeks to foster people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Benefits for Zimbabwe include increased investment, economic growth, improved infrastructure development and enhanced political and diplomatic ties.

The forum also opens access to Chinese technology and expertise for Zimbabwe and other African countries.