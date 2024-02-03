Source: President Mnangagwa Fires Chris Mutsvangwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Christopher Mutsvangwa with immediate effect.

The Deputy Chief Secretary of Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba announced the development this Saturday but did not give reasons for Mutsvangwa’s removal from office. He said:

… the Chief Secretary has announced the removal with immediate effect of Honourable Christopher Mutsvangwa as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

According to the statement, Mnangagwa also appointed three additional Deputy Ministers. These are:

Omphile Marupi – Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Sheillah Chikomo – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Benjamin Kabikira – Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

The appointments are also with immediate effect.