Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Education, Food and Nutrition, Drought, Epidemic and more; published on 2 Feb 2024 by UNICEF

Source: UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (Multi-hazard): January 1 – December 31, 2023 – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

Highlights

· A total of 12,063 children (6,601 girls and 5,462 boys), were treated for wasting in 2023.

· A total of 3,675,112 people (2,766,829 females and 908,283 males) accessed essential primary health care services between January and December 2023, against an annual target of 1,559,735.

· A total of 327,285 people including 150,551 children were provided with safe water for drinking and domestic purposes and 139,799 people including 64,294 children were supplied with hygiene kits which enabled them to practice safe hygiene.

· A total of 56,325 people (97 per cent female), including women, girls and boys accessed gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention or responses interventions in 2023.

· A total of 338,113 children (169,320 girls and 168,793 boys) were supported by UNICEF through the provision of learning materials for continued access to formal and non-formal education including early learning between January and December 2023.

· UNICEF reached 5 million people including 2.3 million children with lifesaving messaging on hygiene promotion, including WASH practices for cholera prevention and cholera treatment through interpersonal and multimedia communication.