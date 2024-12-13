President Mnangagwa in Botswana to meet SADC secretariat

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Wallace Ruzvidzo

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Botswana for his maiden visit to the SADC Secretariat headquarters as chairman of the regional bloc.

He was welcomed by Botswana Minister of Foreign Affairs Phenyo Butale, Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Sarah Molosiwa and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana Henry Mukonoweshuro.

The President was also welcomed by a military guard of honour.

He is now proceeding for a briefing at a local hotel before the commencement of his itinerary which will see him meeting the SADC secretariat management and staff.

As chair, the President will also be handed over the recently acquired SADC Secretariat Headquarters building before presiding over a ground-breaking ceremony of the SADC Regional Logistics Depot.

During his tenure, the President will push the realisation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) and SADC Vision 2050.

The two strategic plans seek to further deepen Southern Africa’s regional integration and foster development.

They are premised on three interrelated pillars – industrial development and market integration; infrastructure development in support of regional integration; and social and human capital development.