Passengers Association of Zimbabwe calls for urgent action as stationary trucks pose deadly threat

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The alarming rise in road accidents caused by stationary trucks has sparked concern from the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), which is calling for urgent measures to address the growing danger to road users.

PAZ national coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said the situation is dire.

“The number of accidents involving stationary trucks is deeply troubling,” he said. “These vehicles often lack proper warning signs, leaving drivers with little time to react. It is a tragedy that is entirely preventable.”

Data from the Zimbabwe Republic Police reveals that between January and September 2023, the country recorded 38 482 road accidents—an average of 141 per day. These incidents claimed 1 545 lives and injured 7 294 people.

“The numbers speak for itself,” Mr Goliati said. “Every accident is not just a statistic, it’s a family torn apart. We need to act decisively to stop this carnage.”

PAZ has proposed a series of measures aimed at reducing accidents caused by broken-down vehicles, including vehicle maintenance, driver training, and public awareness campaigns.

Truck owners and drivers have been urged to prioritise the safety of other road users.

“It is their responsibility to ensure their vehicles do not endanger lives,” said Mr Goliati. “Broken-down vehicles left on the road without adequate warnings are death traps.”

He noted that addressing the crisis requires collaboration between the Government, road authorities, and the public.

“We cannot afford to wait while lives are lost. If everyone plays their part, we can make our roads safer for all.”

As Zimbabwe’s vehicle population continues to grow – reaching 1.47 million registered vehicles by December 2022 – experts warn that without urgent action, the risk of road accidents will only escalate.