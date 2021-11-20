Source: President mourns Amai Chidzero | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday sent a message of condolence to the Chidzero family following the death last week, of Amai Micheline Madeleine Chidzero, wife to the late former Finance Minister Bernard Chidzero.

As a mark of respect, President Mnangagwa directed that she be accorded a State-assisted funeral.

“The death last Saturday of Amai Micheline Madeleine Chidzero, wife of our late National Hero and long-time Finance Minister, Dr Bernard Chidzero, came to me as a great shock

“A woman of great faith and love, the late Amai Chidzero stood by her husband in steadfast love at a time when the racist settler Rhodesian system and ethos would not countenance affection, let alone marriage, across the racial divide,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said at Independence, she showed a community spirit by associating with numerous humanitarian initiatives in our country, not least the children’s charity aid, Shamwari DzeVana VeZimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said Amai Chidzero was a devout Catholic, who nursed her late husband right up to the end, thus becoming a symbol of deep love in marriage and family.

“So committed was she to new home, Zimbabwe, that she never entertained the idea of going back to her native country, Canada, but remained with us on her very last day in this life.

“We shall forever recognise her commitment to her husband, family, the poor, and to our country.”

“On behalf of the ruling Zanu PF party, the Government of Zimbabwe to which her late husband was a founding member, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Chidzero Family and the children, on this very sad loss.

“May her spirit find eternal rest in the world beyond.”