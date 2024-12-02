President officiates at groundbreaking ceremony of 720MW power plant

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

President Mnangagwa has said the Titan New Energy 720MW thermal energy plant is ready to start amid calls for energy efficiency and sufficiency in Zimbabwe and the region at large.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mnangagwa said energy is a key economic enabler.

“This marks another milestone in our country’s journey towards modernisation, industrialisation and economic development.

“Electricity is the lifeblood of Industrialisation and is critical to mining, agriculture and manufacturing, among other sectors of the economy.”

President Mnangagwa, who is also Sadc chairman, said there is need for the region to increase not only its generation capacity but also the energy mix by investing in renewable energy.

He said the Second Republic had created a conducive investment environment, urging investors to take advantage of the available endowments and contribute to the improvement of people’s livelihoods.

Titan New Energy has invested US$1 billion into the Hwange power plant and a 200MW solar plant in Gweru.