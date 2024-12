Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Parliamentarians are meeting over the ZiG 276 billion budget presented by Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube last week.

Several speakers with expertise in various areas like taxation, women and youth empowerment, as well as advocates of persons with disabilities are lined up to present.

The National Assembly will debate the budget in plenary beginning on Tuesday.