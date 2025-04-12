President opens Mbare Traders Market, assures traders of continued support

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has said Government is committed to creating a conducive operating environment for small and medium entreprises as they are key drivers of the country’s economy.

The President was speaking this afternoon as he commissioned the new Mbare Traders Market in Harare.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster in Mbare following an inferno that destroyed stalls and goods, directing that the area be modernised within the shortest possible time.

The devastating fire at Mbare Musika left many traders facing significant losses, hence efforts to support them.

“Be assured that the interests of our great motherland Zimbabwe remain at the core of my Government,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Two weeks ago i was pleased to receive vendor representatives. Vakauya kuState House ndikanwa tea navo. That engagement gave me an insight into issues that concern you.”

He said Government is ready to support SMEs.

“The importance of SMEs in safeguarding the growth of the country cannot be overemphasized,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It is one of the key pillars of the economy, contributing significantly to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product.

“SMEs are a key driver of the economic growth through job creation and wealth creation.”

He said Government is committed to improving ease of doing business in the country.

The President urged those overseeing operations at the Mbare market not to impose steep rentals that are beyond the reach of traders.

Traders were also challenged to maintain the facilities.

Built with functionality at its core, the new market is anchored by a sustainable water supply, delivering 120 000 litres daily through drilled boreholes.

This ensures fully serviced public toilets, a washing bay for all products, and daily cleaning routines that promote hygiene and safety.

The market features a professional waste management system, full CCTV coverage, secure parking and physical security to protect both traders and buyers.

A standout feature is the on-site micro-lending facility, which provides access to capital for small-scale traders, empowering traders to grow within a structured and supportive environment.

Vetted helpers are also on hand to assist clients with their goods, adding ease and trust to the shopping experience.