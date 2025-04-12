Visually impaired lawyer defies odds

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Loncio Banda graduated with a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe last year

Fidelis Munyoro, Chief Court Reporter

The soft warmth of the midmorning sun bathed Harare in a golden glow, a city bustling on the cusp of winter.

Yet, for one man, this light carried a deeper meaning—a warmth that transcended the season, igniting the culmination of a lifelong dream.

Loncio Banda, a 27-year-old visually impaired man from Kwekwe, felt this warmth as he stepped into the revered halls of the High Court, not as a spectator, but as a sworn-in lawyer.

It was a moment he had envisioned since his youth, a dream realised in defiance of the odds stacked against him.

Last year, Banda graduated with a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe, a milestone that marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

This week, that chapter came alive as he stood before Justice Maxwell Takuva and took the solemn oath of a judicial officer, pledging to uphold the laws of the land with the dignity and the honour the profession demands.

In that moment, he not only joined the ranks of lawyers in the country, but also continued the legacy of visually impaired individuals who have shattered barriers in this noble field.

With quiet pride and unwavering confidence, Banda credited his triumph to the solid support of his parents, siblings, friends, and loved ones.

“I am very happy to be admitted as a lawyer of the High Court,” he said, his voice carrying the weight of perseverance.

“It was my wish to become a lawyer. I am indebted to all those I have mentioned for smoothing my journey through the tempests of life. I have done it.”

Banda’s journey is not merely a personal victory; it is a symbol of hope for those living with disabilities across the nation.

He spoke candidly about the challenges faced by people with disabilities, the biases they endure, and the strength it takes to rise above them.

“Sometimes people look down upon us,” he admitted, “but this journey is proof that disability is not inability. With determination and zeal, I have reached the heights I always dreamt of, and I want others to know that they too can.”

Among those who witnessed this monumental occasion was Banda’s partner, Rudo Matanhire, herself a testimony to resilience and achievement.

Also visually impaired, Matanhire graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

Their shared journey began within the university’s walls, where their relationship blossomed into a partnership of mutual encouragement and shared aspirations.

“The milestone Loncio has achieved demonstrates that people with disabilities are not limited academically or otherwise,” Matanhire said, her words carrying a quiet strength.

“We have an inner power that drives us forward, a power that allows us to stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone, regardless of their abilities. This is a message to the world: do not look down upon us, but recognise the strength within us.”

Banda’s story is also one of camaraderie and support. Tatenda Muzhuri, who served as Banda’s assistant during his early years of study, spoke of his unyielding determination.

“He is a hardworking young man,” Muzhuri said with admiration.

“He never lets his disability define him or limit his ambitions. His passion for law is unmatched, and I am confident he will achieve even greater things in this noble profession.”

Indeed, Banda’s passion for the law burns brightly, a flame that no challenge can extinguish. His journey is not just a personal triumph—it is a statement, a challenge, and an inspiration.

It reminds society that barriers exist only to be broken, and that the human spirit, when fuelled by determination and support, can achieve the extraordinary.

For Banda, the High Court is not just a destination, but the beginning of a journey that promises to inspire countless others to dream, to strive, and to succeed.