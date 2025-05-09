Source: President orders stop to Zanu PF expulsions – herald

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has taken a strong stance against clandestine attempts to expel or suspend party members through baseless rumours and divisive activities.

Briefing the media in Harare yesterday following a Zanu PF Politburo meeting on Wednesday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the revolutionary party is a people’s party dedicated to inclusivity and unity, embodied in the motto, “leaving no one and no place behind.”

For that reason, the President does not tolerate clandestine suspensions and expulsions.

“The President values unity and peace as essential for national development,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He emphasised that these qualities are vital for the party’s strength and the country’s progress.

“In all instances where there were attempts of expulsion and suspension of membership for some of the allegedly truant or faltering members, the President rejected the notion.

“He wants the party to be united and he does not want rumour mongering and other nefarious activities to divide the party membership,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He noted that under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, no members were suspended or expelled, including Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe from Harare province, who had been the subject of disciplinary discussions.

Instead of opting for expulsions, the party chose to reprimand members involved in disputes, reflecting President Mnangagwa’s commitment to maintaining harmony within the ranks.