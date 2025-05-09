Source: Govt to announce Byo-Vic Falls road winning bids – herald

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

THE adjudication process for the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road has been completed and the Government will soon announce successful bidders in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, a crucial route leading to the country’s premier tourism destination, will see its rehabilitation efforts bolstered by the engagement of seven additional contractors alongside Bitumen World, which was initially awarded the contract for the 435km stretch.

Each contractor is expected to do about 50km for the works that are expected to be done between 10 and 13 months. The tender was issued on April 17, 2025 and was closed on April 29 and after the closure of the bidding period, an evaluation committee then sat. The outcome will be sent to the Special Procurement Oversight Committee for oversight of the tender process before awarding the same to successful bidders.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona reiterated the Government’s commitment to addressing road infrastructure challenges nationwide in a transparent and accountable manner.

“Pass on this message to the people of Zimbabwe, that we are going to be attending to the Victoria Falls Road and my team is seized with adjudication processes. We will announce the successful bidders. Each company will attend to 50km and we will execute the rehabilitation programme with speed,” he said.

Mbudzi Interchange in Harare, set to be named Trabablas Interchange on completion, is almost complete and will soon be commissioned by President Mnangagwa.

The US$88 million project, located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road is a key infrastructure development aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in southern Harare. It features 15 bridges, all of which have been completed.

The Mbudzi Interchange is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, reduce transit times, and minimise accidents in the area.

It is being funded through local financial institutions and executed by a joint venture of three local construction companies: Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction, operating under the banner of Tefoma Construction.

Other major road projects, including the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, which has 88km remaining to be completed, were progressing well.

Contractors have already mobilised to finish this stretch, which includes 15 bridges, mini-interchanges at Rothmans and ZBC, and other critical infrastructure.

Construction of the Manyame River Bridge (Skyline) on Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road is still underway and the bridge is set to open to traffic by the end of June 2025.

Rehabilitation works are also underway along Simon Mazorodze Road from the roundabout popularly known as Chinzou along Harare Drive in Houghton Park to Harare Main Post Office, part of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road upgrade project.

The motoring public has since been notified about the developments taking place. Surfacing is also in progress on a 19km stretch from Masvingo Urban towards Beitbridge, while sub-base compaction is ongoing on an additional 3km stretch from Masvingo Urban.

Construction is underway in Mwenezi District on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road rehabilitation and upgrading project.

Bush clearing is in progress on the Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation project, while surfacing is now underway on the Birchenough-Murambinda Road construction project and surfacing works are underway on the Golden Valley-Sanyati Road.

Site clearance is in progress on Musitwe or Melfort River Bridge construction project on the Harare-Mutare Road dualisation project. On the Kadoma-Chakari Road, asphalt concrete application is underway while re-gravelling of Kuwirirana Nemangwe Road in Gokwe is also being done.

Works on the Marondera-Hwedza road rehabilitation and upgrading project has also resumed while some of the emotional roads that are undergoing rehabilitation or set to be upgraded soon include the Bulawayo-Nkayi, Gokwe Centre, Nembudziya-Chodha road, Kadoma-Sanyati, Chakari-Patchway, Murambinda-Birchenough, Nyanga Ruangwe, Murehwa-Madacheche, Ndodahondo Road in Mukumbura among others.