President proclaims chiefs election date 

President Mnangagwa

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

A new head of Manicaland Provincial Chiefs Council will be chosen on July 24 to replace Senator Chief Makumbe of Buhera in the Senate and the National Council of Chiefs, following his death on November 2 last year.

Chief Makumbe, born Leonard Gundu Chengeta, died in Harare after a short illness.

The date for the provincial election by the Manicaland chiefs was pronounced by President Mnangagwa in Proclamation 2 of 2024 contained in Statutory Instrument 102 of 2024.

Chief Makumbe was elected by the Manicaland Provincial Council of Chiefs to sit in both the Senate and the National Council of Chiefs but different chiefs can be chosen for the two positions.

Chief Makumbe was also the chairman of the Manicaland Provincial Chiefs Council.