Source: Resisting the pressure of the tribe

Between 1885 and 1887, forty-five Christians, 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic, were burnt, beheaded or cut to pieces by Mwanga, the Kabaka of Buganda. Among them, the names of Charles Lwanga, Joseph Mukasa, Andrew Kaggwa, Mathias Mulumba and a boy of 14 called Kizito are among the best known.