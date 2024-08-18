Source: President pushes for scale-up in regional engagements | The Sunday Mail

New SADC Chairperson President Mnangagwa addresses delegates at the 44th SADC Summit in Harare, yesterday. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Kuda Bwititi

Political Editor

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) must scale up its engagements, enhance intra-regional trade and do more to facilitate free movement of people within the region, President Mnangagwa has said.

The new SADC chairman also called for the region to expedite legal instruments to advance regional interests.

In his closing remarks at the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit last night, President Mnangagwa said: “The free movement of peoples within our community and the need to increase trade, as well as accelerate the integration agenda, under the important SADC trade and industry protocols, require that we expedite internal processes in our respective jurisdictions for clarification.”

SADC leaders, he said, had engaged in robust deliberations on matters affecting the region to advance the collective interests of the people.

“As leaders, we took stock of achievements registered by our organisation over the past years. There is commendable progress in spite of the challenges which we should continue to collectively address. Let us carry out our agendas at various levels to achieve tangible and practical results.”

He said SADC leaders had emerged from the meeting with fresh energy to better the lives of people in the region.

“Going forward, as member states, we should boldly implement strategies and enhance efficiencies that are necessary for the achievement of our common vision outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan.

The proposed remedies to the amendments and implementation of this plan should facilitate enhanced intra-SADC trade. We must emerge from the meeting with renewed energy, zeal and determination to progressively and positively transform the lives of our people.

“No challenges are insurmountable. Together in unity and peace, as citizens of SADC, we shall deliver and realise shared prosperity for all.”

President Mnangagwa also said the region is ready to harness the peace dividend to innovate and modernise economies of member states.

Responding to questions from journalists at the end of the summit, the President said he will put the interests of the region first.