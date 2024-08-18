Source: New Sadc era begins . . .President Mnangagwa assumes Sadc chair . . .Implores countries to aspire for higher quality of life | The Sunday Mail

Kuda Bwititi

Political Editor

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries must realise maximum value from their God-given resources, enhance modernisation by embracing innovation, science and technology to achieve a high quality of life for citizens of the 16-member bloc, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks in his acceptance speech after officially taking over the chairmanship of the regional bloc at the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden yesterday.

Making his maiden speech as SADC chairman, President Mnangagwa said he was taking over leadership “with humility and grace” to advance the regional agenda.

He rallied member states to be confident in their abilities and build their countries on their own, using the guiding philosophy that “a country is built, governed and prayed for by its people”.

President Mnangagwa received the SADC chairmanship badge from the outgoing chairman, President João Lourenço of Angola, symbolising the official commencement of his reign.

“Ultimately, the burden and responsibility to build our countries and the region as a whole for sustainable prosperity lies with us, the great peoples of SADC,” said President Mnangagwa.

“In Zimbabwe, our development philosophy is that a country is built, governed and prayed for by its people (Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo).

“Likewise, our region, SADC, will be modernised and industrialised by its own citizens, through our individual and collective efforts.

“Those who seek to help us are welcome. However, they must do so on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty.

“I, therefore, challenge my fellow citizens of the region to remain unapologetic and confident in who we are, as a people and in our God-given abilities.

“Through unity and hard honest work, nothing is impossible.”

He said the theme of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit must inspire the region to improve the lives of its citizens.

“This year’s theme, ‘Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC’, brings to the fore the role of innovation in sustained economic transformation and development.

“It is a clarion call for our respective countries to leverage on the region’s human capital to spur technology and innovation that will leapfrog the modernisation and industrialisation of SADC towards a higher quality of life of our citizens,” said the President.

SADC countries should explore strategies that ensure they derive maximum value from their natural endowments, President Mnangagwa said.

“To this end, it has become critically important and urgent to harness the potential of innovation to produce goods and services through value addition and beneficiation of our rich mineral and related natural resources.

“The peoples of the region fought for our liberation, freedom and independence, as well as the economic value of our land and that which is under it.

“The time is now. We must realise maximum value from our God-given rich natural endowments.

“The importance of deploying innovative strategies across all sectors of our economies to accelerate the realisation of our collective development agenda cannot be overemphasised.”

The current crop of leaders, President Mnangagwa added, “have a weighty responsibility to facilitate a conducive environment for our citizenry to thrive and do their part for the realisation of the modern and industrialised SADC we all want”.

He said Southern African people have a rich history and bright future, and must never sacrifice regional solidarity for political or economic expediency.

“I, therefore, challenge my fellow citizens of the region to remain unapologetic and confident in who we are as a people and in our God-given abilities.

“Through unity and hard honest work, nothing is impossible.”

The new SADC chairman also urged member states to be up to speed with the Fourth Industrial Revolution that has spurred technological development and innovations.

“Our SADC bloc cannot afford to fall behind in the new and fast-changing frontier of science, technology and innovation.

“These aspects are a prerequisite for increased productivity and indeed the bedrock upon which other parts of the world industrialised and developed.

“Let us, therefore, match our aspirations set in the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Road Map (2015-2063) with concrete and real actions.”

Enhanced exchanges, President Mnangagwa said, are needed among SADC countries to share innovative solutions that will grow the region.

“Stakeholders across the region are exhorted to scale up people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges for enhanced synergies and collaboration.

“Our institutions of higher learning, the academia, scientists and innovators must equally strengthen linkages to further drive the innovation, modernisation and industrialisation of our region.”

He said in Zimbabwe, innovation hubs set up at all State universities and other institutions had helped to transform people’s lives.

“These have achieved remarkable success in developing a sense of self-belief, skills and competencies. Further, initiatives under the programmes have transformed livelihoods, communities and the economy as a whole, through the production of appropriate goods and services.

“The need to ensure that our youth and entrepreneurs, including women, fully embrace the technology and innovation revolution should be one of our key priorities.

“Through purposeful collaboration in the ICT (information and communication technology) sector, we can advance our collective interests as a region, including closing the digital divide.”

He said under his tenure, SADC should accelerate implementation of regional projects and programmes.

“These include those related to cross-border energy projects, transport infrastructure development, as well as climate-proofing our agriculture and growing our manufacturing, tourism and SMEs (small and medium enterprises), among other critical sectors.”

He also rallied SADC countries to broaden the expansion of energy infrastructure, with particular emphasis on green energy.

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to his predecessor, President Lourenço, “for the astute and visionary leadership in steering our organisation as chairperson of SADC during the past year.”

He also paid tribute to President Hage Geingob of Namibia, who died last year, as well as SADC’s founding fathers, saying his chairmanship will continue to advance their values, goals and objectives.