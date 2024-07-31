President seized with SADC economic emancipation: VP

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is seized with creating an enabling environment for economic emancipation not only for Zimbabwe but the SADC region as a whole, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Vice President Chiwenga said this when he spoke at the ongoing SADC Industrialisation Week, a precursor of the SADC Heads of States Summit next month.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the SADC Industrialisation Week this morning.

The SADC Industrialisation Week is the largest public-private platform and consultative body for regional industrialisation which, this year, seeks to promote innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC.

The VP said President Mnangagwa has taken it upon himself to complete the liberation struggle assignments by delivering economic development to Zimbabwe and the rest of the region.

He said President Mnangagwa has initiated Zimbabwe’s rapid economic growth.

“Our guest of honour belongs to the first generation of Zimbabwe’s trained anti-colonial combatants who played a pivotal role in liberating Zimbabwe from the yoke of colonialism,” said VP Chiwenga.

“His drive now is to ensure economic emancipation not only for Zimbabwe but the whole of the SADC region.

“Through his transformative agenda of becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030, he has managed to positively steer industry and commerce, thereby spurring production in key sectors that include mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and infrastructural development.”