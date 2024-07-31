Govt to revive dormant industrial infrastructure

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his Industry and Commerce counterpart Mangaliso Ndlovu chat after a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

Unused factory shells and other dormant industrial infrastructure will be identified and put to use as the Second Republic makes efforts to sustain an upward trend of capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday told a post Cabinet media briefing that there has been huge capital equipment investment in the manufacturing sector resulting in an increase in capacity utilisation.

Dr Muswere said Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu presented a report on the state of local industry.

“The report centred on the manufacturing sector’s performance under the Second Republic, specifically focusing on the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, capacity utilisation, employment, exports, and investments among other performance indicators. Furthermore, the report highlights the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector and proffers some policy interventions required to support the growth and development of local industry,” he said.

“The manufacturing sector remains highly diversified, consisting of 94 sub-sectors that produce over 7 000 products. A programme will be implemented that will ensure the identification and use of unused factory shells and other industry infrastructure is put in place. The manufacturing sector capacity utilisation has been on an upward trend over the past years. In 2023, there were significant capital equipment investments, hence available capacity actually increased.”

It was noted that the manufacturing sector had the greatest effect in terms of employment creation both directly and downstream.

“The manufacturing sector has the greatest multiplier effect in terms of employment through the creation of downstream jobs. In order to foster growth opportunities in the manufacturing sector, the Government is in support of import substitution and targeting local production as well as supporting investments in the sector,” he said.

“In line with the devolution thrust and the rural industrialisation, the Ministry is working with other sister ministries and local authorities on value addition and beneficiation of industries in provinces and districts where resource endowments are domiciled. The local industrial sector remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economic development.”

Commenting on the report, Minister Ndlovu said while capacity utilisation improved significantly, owing to intervention measures by the Government, there was need to continue promoting the use of local currency to sustain the local industry.

“We need our domestic currency to work. That is the only way for our industry will work,” said Minister Ndlovu.

There have been several intervention measures by Government to ensure retooling of industry.

Earlier on, Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and approved the principles of the Legal Metrology Bill as presented by Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu.

“The Legal Metrology provides for the administration and enforcement of legal metrology technical regulations in order to promote fair trade as well as provide for the protection of the public through the use of accurate measurements.”

The Bill also establishes the Legal Metrology Agency with the following functions, among others:

establishing and making recommendations to the Minister with regard to the declaration of legal metrology technical regulations;

ensuring that the recommendations are only for compelling reasons such as promoting fair trade practices and safeguarding the public;

administering and maintaining legal metrology technical regulations;

developing codes of practice and guidelines for legal metrology technical regulatory impact and risk assessment and;

carrying out market surveillance in order to monitor and enforce compliance with legal metrology technical regulations.

“A board of the agency will be constituted, in line with corporate governance principles, to oversee the strategic directions of the Legal Metrology Agency. Furthermore, the Legal Metrology Agency shall appoint inspectors, verification officers and examiners as well as support staff who shall be responsible for the application and enforcement of the law.”

Dr Muswere said Cabinet also received a report on the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference, Geneva, Switzerland held from June 3 to 14 as presented by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo who led the Zimbabwean tripartite delegation to the conference.

“Minister July Moyo, was elected as Vice President of the Conference. The election followed Zimbabwe’s nomination by the Africa Group and is evidence of the confidence that Africa has on Zimbabwe,” he said.