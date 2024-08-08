President to commission Dzivarasekwa flats

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa will commission the Dzivarasekwa Flats in Harare today.

The project which involved the construction of six by three-storey blocks of flats was implemented by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities under the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management.

Construction of the flats started in 2021 and was completed early this year.

Forty-eight families will be accommodated in the two-bedroomed apartments.

The project follows flush floods that affected families in Budiriro 5B Extension. The families were evacuated to Budiriro Vocational Training Centre by the Civil Protection Unit after some houses were swept away.