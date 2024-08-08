‘Zim to serve Sadc’s collective interests’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Kembo Mohadi (extreme left) join religious leaders Bishop Edmore Chihota, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe and Father Fidelis Mukonori in prayer at the Presidential National Prayer breakfast meeting at State House in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE will, upon assuming the chair of the Southern African Development Community, serve the collective socio-economic and political interests of the region, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Speaking during the Presidential National Day of Prayer at State House in Harare, the President expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to serve the regional bloc with diligence, humility and utmost dedication.

He said serving SADC with utmost diligence was the least Zimbabwe could commit to, considering the immeasurable support accorded to the country by the bloc throughout over two decades of debilitating sanctions imposed by the West.

The National Day of Prayer was held under the theme: “A quest for God’s Help in nation-building.

“In a few days, our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe is hosting the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, whereupon we shall assume Chairmanship of this strategic regional body.

“In the ensuing task, we are committed to demonstrate to SADC nations that, just as they have supported us throughout the 24 years of illegal sanctions imposed on our country by some Western countries, we are ready to serve the collective socio-economic and political interests of our region, with Godly help,” President Mnangagwa said.

“The people of our SADC region, though spread across 16 countries, are diverse but one and indivisible”.

He said it was thus important for Zimbabweans to demonstrate the warmth for which they are known for the world over during the course of the Summit.

The President charged the church and nation at large to intercede for the successful hosting of the bloc’s Heads of State and their delegations.

“Our hospitality to visitors, throughout the Summit and beyond, should reflect Godly love, warmth, joy and kindness. I, therefore, call upon the Church and nation at large to persistently pray that God grants us the grace to successfully host the event and lead with wisdom and humility in the weighty responsibility before our country.

“Let us equally approach the SADC Summit with enhanced patriotism and unity, recognising that this is a moment of honour for our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the nation was grateful to God for the peace, unity, love, harmony and tranquil environment prevailing in the country.

Despite challenges wrought by the illegal economic sanctions and climate change-induced droughts, he said, the country continued to receive heavenly provisions.

“…the Lord Jesus Christ continues to provide for us and help us uplift the quality of life of our people through our own resources. Across every corner of our country, He has granted us wisdom and strength to drive rapid socio-economic transformation.

“Our Heavenly Father is continually igniting a patriotic zeal and divine inspiration to a vast majority of the people of our country to build the modern and industrialised Zimbabwe we all want,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said the ongoing infrastructure development and the confidence inspired by the introduction of the ZiG currency, among other milestones, were surely the Lord’s doing.

“The countrywide development of our infrastructure from the household level right to the construction of roads, dams, schools, clinics and other institutions, calls for our collective thanksgiving to the Lord Almighty.

“On the macro-economic level, the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold Currency is unprecedented and having a positive impact on business and our economy as a whole. The Lord is also blessing our initiatives to strengthen national cohesion and unity, through community-driven engagements,” President Mnangagwa said.

The increasing constructive spirit among Zimbabweans was also worth noting.

“I give thanks to the Almighty God for the constructive spirit which He has imparted to us all, including our Traditional Leaders and the Church, among other stakeholders, towards addressing the historical drawbacks that affected the Matabeleland region,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged the church to complement ongoing efforts by the Second Republic to cushion citizens against climate change-induced drought.

“This year’s crippling El-Nino-induced drought has negatively affected us and many neighbouring countries. However, we are grateful to God for granting us divine wisdom, as a Government, to mobilise sufficient food and other resources to support our communities. No one will die of hunger,” the President said.

He also delivered a brief sermon, while also citing scriptures.

“As a Government, national leaders across all sectors of the economy and the citizens as a whole, we must never grow weary of seeking God’s guidance and wisdom for the prosperity, development and success of our great country of Zimbabwe, business entities, our communities and families. We are all called upon to “pray without ceasing” and to give thanks at all times.

“Under the Second Republic, we are, thus, not only hearers but also doers of the Word of God.

“Almighty God continues to show our nation favour and abundant blessings. These are manifest in the manner in which we are building our country brick upon brick and stone upon stone. We are realising great achievements across sectors of our economy. The word of God exhorts us in Psalm 92: verse 1-2 that: ‘It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises to His name, to declare His loving-kindness in the morning, and His faithfulness every night”.

President Mnangagwa said gatherings such as the National Day of Prayer would remain a common feature under the Second Republic.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, the Presidential Prayer Breakfast has become a frequent occurrence and stands as a testimony that we remain committed to be a Government, and nation, guided by Almighty God and anchored on the principles of His Word.

“Further, the National Day of Prayer continues to be a critical platform for us, as a united people, to deepen our fellowship with God and pursue endeavours that glorify His mighty and glorious name.

“Our national development philosophy is that ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.’,” he said.

The President quoted extracts from Psalms 100, Psalm 144, Leviticus 26 and Romans 15.

“Nation of Zimbabwe, let us; Make a joyful shout to the Lord; Serve the Lord with gladness; Gather before His presence with singing; In the Knowledge that the Lord is God; It is He who has made us, we did not make ourselves; We are His people and the sheep of His pasture; Be thankful to Him, and bless His name, for the Lord good; His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations;

“Blessed be the Lord, He is our Strength and our Rock; He is our goodness and our fortress; Our high tower and our deliverer; Our shield and the one in whom Zimbabwe will trust; Reach down from above Almighty God; Rescue our land and deliver our beloved country from foreigners, whose mouths speak deceit over our beloved Motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Bless the people of Zimbabwe, Oh Jehovah; May our sons be like well-nurtured plants, and our daughters be like corner pillars, polished for a palace. May our barns be full, providing all kinds of produce; May our livestock increase by thousands and ten thousand in our fields;” he said.

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe said the church was interceding for Zimbabwe’s assumption of the SADC chairmanship.

Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches and Head of the Zion Christian Church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said the church was fully behind the Second Republic.

The National Day of Prayer was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and other senior Government officials as well as several church leaders.