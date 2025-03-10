President to hand over 516 offer letters to youths

Remember Deketeke recently in CHINHOYI

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to officially present at least 516 offer letters for agricultural land measuring 10 hectares each to youths in Mashonaland West.

The programme has been tentatively set for March 20.

The initiative aims to unlock significant financial opportunities, enhance land security, and drive economic growth for Zimbabwean youths.

It is expected to create substantial opportunities for young people, enabling them to play a pivotal role in the nation’s development through agriculture.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, spoke about the importance of youths in driving Zimbabwe’s development.

“Youths have always been the key drivers of development and are a key component for Zimbabwe’s achievement of Vision 2030,” he said during an inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

Minister Machakaire urged the youths to focus on constructive decision-making rather than engaging in divisive actions on social media, stressing that their influence is crucial for national progress.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, said the initiative will create more jobs within the province and boost economic opportunities for local communities.

“By empowering our youth and local businesses, we can drive sustainable development,” she said, emphasising the need for collaboration among all stakeholders for the success of the initiative.

Both ministers reiterated that real transformation comes from action and dedication, not just slogans, as the country works towards achieving its Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society