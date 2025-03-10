Young lady wins Zanu PF primaries for Glen View South

Cde Tsitsi Taomera (third from left) is joined by party members in celebration after winning ZANU PF primary elections in Glen View, Harare, yesterday.— Picture: Joshua Muswere

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

THE Secretary for Environment in the Zanu PF Youth League, Cde Tsitsi Taomera, has emerged victorious in primary elections for the Glen View South constituency.

The achievement came in a male-dominated race, and the 37-year-old will represent the ruling party in by-elections scheduled for April 12.

The seat became vacant following the death of Gladymore Hakata from the opposition CCC.

Cde Taomera garnered 315 votes, surpassing her competitors—Cdes Jabulani Mbetu, Tawanda Utete, and Bwanyu Muchakachi.

Cde Paul Mangwana, a member of the Zanu PF Politburo and Secretary for Mines and Mining Development, announced the results at the Glen View Community Hall yesterday.

He emphasised the importance of unity among all contestants for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“The elections were just an internal process. What is now more important is to win the by-elections against the opposition,” said Cde Mangwana.

He urged party members in Glen View to remain loyal and support the youthful candidate.

Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, the Zanu PF Harare provincial youth chairman, expressed confidence in the party’s campaign efforts, adding that the youth will work vigorously to back Cde Taomera.

“Glen View South used to be a stronghold for the opposition, but this time around, we will turn the tables,” said Cde Mahachi.

He criticised the opposition for alleged corruption and misuse of public funds, urging voters to recognise the development initiatives under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Cde Taomera has pledged to collaborate with the losing candidates to strengthen Zanu PF’s presence in the constituency.

“In unity we will conquer. Let’s work hard to bring the seat to Zanu PF,” she said.

As the party gears up for the by-elections, Cde Taomera remains optimistic about reclaiming the seat, highlighting the necessity of collective efforts for success.