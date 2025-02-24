President to lead ground-breaking of US$3,6bn industrial park 

President Mnangagwa is today expected to commission the US$3,6 billion Palm River Energy industrial park plant, about 20km west of Beitbridge town

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

President Mnangagwa is expected in Beitbridge today for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Palm River Energy and Metallurgical Special Economic Zone (SEZ) where the Government, in collaboration with a Chinese mining company, is developing a US$3,6 billion energy industrial park.

The project, located 20km west of Beitbridge town, seeks to introduce the production of stainless steel.

The energy and steelworks initiative has already employed 400 locals in its first year, with the expectation that it will ultimately employ over 2 000 workers once it becomes fully operational.

Establishment of the industrial park as an integrated mining and energy hub follows discussions between chairman of Palm River Energy, Mr Xong Xi Dong and President Mnangagwa.

The project will cover 5 100 hectares within an SEZ and is expected to make substantial contributions to Zimbabwe’s mining and energy sectors.

The first phase of the project is being carried out through a joint venture between the Government, Xintai Resources and Tuli Coal.

The park comprises a coking plant that will have an annual capacity of producing one million tonnes of coke, a ferro-chrome smelting plant that will produce 100 000 tonnes of high-carbon ferro-chrome, and a 1 200MW coal-fired thermal power plant.

Any surplus electricity will be transmitted to the national grid, while the ferro-chrome plant will facilitate the production of special and stainless steel and castings.

Coal supply to the project will be obtained from Tuli Coal Mine and, in line with plans to export coal products to international markets, will yield significant foreign currency earnings.

The mining sector’s role in Zimbabwe’s economy cannot be overemphasised, as it represents over 60 percent of the country’s export receipts and attracting more than 50 percent of foreign direct investment (FDI).

It also contributes 13 percent to national Gross Dommestic Product, creating more business opportunities downstream, and generating tax revenue for the Government.

Mines and Mining Development Ministry deputy director communications, advocacy and mining community sustainability, Mr Wilfred Munetsi said the stage had been set for the Head of State and Government’s visit to Beitbridge.

“We have covered a lot of ground in terms of planning and we are ready for the ground-breaking of the project by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

“The project covers an area of 5,163 hectares and is planned to be constructed in five phases, with a total construction period of 12 years.

“The construction period of the first phase of the project is two years, with a total investment of US$237 million, mainly used for the construction of an annual output of 200 000 tonnes of ferrochrome and supporting coal mines, coking, infrastructure and other projects.

“In order to meet the raw materials required for production in the park, resource guarantee bases have been established in Tuli and Wanji respectively.”

Mr Munetsi said upon completion of the Palm River Energy and Metallurgical SEZ, the project will become the world’s lowest comprehensive cost and the most competitive energy and metallurgical special economic zone of the whole industry chain.

Among other things the project realises the recycling of energy, photovoltaic green power, coke oven, submerged heat furnace tail gas power generation, chromium iron water, liquid chromium slag, dust removal flue gas waste heat power generation, and the generated energy is reused for industrial projects in the park.

Mr Munetsi said besides creating thousands of jobs, the project will also provide technical training to Zimbabwean workers, improve their professional ability and realise the integration of teaching and practice of technology transfer and ability improvement.

In 2018, President Mnangagwa declared Beitbridge town a SEZ as part of the Second Republic’s drive to attract investment under the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

Government’s adoption of the SEZ model aims to enhance FDI and improve local business viability, leading to increased employment and economic growth in targeted areas.