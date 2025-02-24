ZRP Launches Forensic Investigation Into Illegal Kombucha Production

ZRP National Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told ZBC News that police have seized samples of the suspected illegal brew and are conducting forensic tests with the assistance of experts. Said Nyathi:

Firstly, we want to thank the public for their cooperation in aiding the ZRP in fighting crime across the country. The suspect has already appeared before the court and was remanded in custody until February 25.

The ZRP’s forensic department is working tirelessly to ensure that the recovered samples and exhibits are thoroughly analysed by experts who include specialists within the police system as well as collaborators from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.