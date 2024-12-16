President to officiate at ZPCS pass out parade

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Nqobile Bhebhe in Ntabazinduna

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Training School in Ntabazinduna ahead of the 154th pass out parade.

Scores of people, including newly recruited correctional officers, Government officials, senior prison officers and relatives of the graduates are in attendance.

There is a hive of activity at the graduation grounds as the prison band is entertaining guests.

President Mnangagwa is anticipated to officiate at the event and deliver his keynote address.

A total of 1 600 officers will graduate following the completion of a rigorous six-month training programme.

Among the graduating officers are recruits from the San community in Tsholotsho, whose representation in national security services has been progressively increasing.

This development follows the graduation of a group of 20 youths from the community in June 2022.

Before the Second Republic intervened, the San people lived in isolation, disconnected from the rest of the country.

Many of them did not have birth certificates or identity documents, which impeded them from accessing essential services such as healthcare and voting.

As a result of these challenges, a significant number of San individuals were unable to attend school, leaving them without the qualifications needed for formal employment.