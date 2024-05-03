President to preside over ZMA commissioning parade

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Blessings Chidakwa in GWERU

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to preside over the commissioning parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/39/22 at Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

The President who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is expected to commission 182 Officer Cadets including 138 males and 44 females.

The Regular Officer Cadet 3/39/22 passing out today is the 39th course to graduate at the Academy since 1980.

The completion of this course symbolises the end of a demanding journey that began on July 18, 2022.