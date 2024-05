Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The eighth graduation ceremony becomes the first after the death of its founder, the late hero Baba Ezekiel Guti last year.

Fungai Lupande – Mashonaland Central Bureau

Four hundred and three students are graduating at Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) today with female students doubling the number of male students.

The degree programmes include digital technology, law, business intelligence and economics.