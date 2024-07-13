President transforms lives of people with disabilities 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi accompanied by Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister, Monica Mavhunga (left), and other dignitaries tour exhibition stands at the 2024 edition of the National Disability Expo at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura yesterday. — Picture: Fungai Lupande

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

President Mnangagwa has launched the Presidential Disability Roadrunner Contract, which will see 10 000 roadrunners distributed to beneficiaries across the country.

He launched the programme during this year’s National Disability Expo held at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura yesterday.

In addition, the President also gave 10 residential stands and four farms to persons with disabilities while 150 beneficiaries including schools received sows, butternut-making machines and computers. Thirty other people received wheelchairs.

President Mnangagwa, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, said instead of giving persons with disabilities fish which perpetuates the charity model, it was important to give them a fishing line to empower and emancipate them completely.

The Second Republic, he said, will continue to set the tone and take the lead in empowering and including persons with disabilities.

He said equal opportunities must be created to enhance the social participation of persons with disabilities in development.

Through Government’s policy of leaving no one behind, President Mnangagwa said remarkable progress had been made towards empowering persons with disabilities.

“We must embrace a change of mind-set towards empowerment of persons with disabilities. Instead of giving them fish as passive objects of charity, let us give them the fishing line and emancipate them,” he said.

“Let us support persons with disabilities to enable them to participate in building our country. They must have access to means of production and enabling resources.

“They must get land, education, residential and business stands, mining claims, employment and take up leadership positions.”

President Mnangagwa said the mantra “Disability does not mean inability”, must be a living reality in the Second Republic. He said their audibility, sensibility and visibility must be felt across all levels of the development spectrum.

The President said the Zimbabwe National Disability Expo spearheaded by his Office was a progressive opportunity to tap the inherent potential in persons with disabilities and support them to be self-reliant.

He called upon all Government ministries, the private sector, civil society and the community to meaningfully include persons with disabilities in all facets of development throughout their lives.

“Their voices must be heard and listened to. This year’s theme, ‘Accelerating the attainment of Vision 2030 disability empowerment targets for enhanced inclusive sustainable development’, is premised on the developmental approach which offers a roadmap for progressive change towards a prosperous, inclusive and empowered society.

“It calls for social inclusion, development, accountability and participation by everyone. No one and no place must be left behind must be a living reality not mere verbal rhetoric,” said President Mnangagwa.

Plans and designs of architecture, infrastructure, transport, communication, technology and social amenities must be accessible to persons with disabilities, said the President.

Owners of buildings, premises, facilities and family houses were also advised to ensure their infrastructure was accessible to persons with disabilities.

President Mnangagwa said meaningful participation of persons with disabilities could be enhanced by removing all barriers that impede the inclusive attainment of Vision 2030.

“The presence of Senators representing persons with disabilities in Parliament and my appointment of persons with disabilities in senior decision-making positions confirms the unwavering political commitment my Government has towards inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities,” he said.

“Guided by Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy, the National Disability Policy and relevant legislation my Government will walk the talk and enhance the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities.”

The annual National Disability Expo provides a platform to enhance the mainstreaming and inclusion of persons with disabilities in national development.

Further, the event provides a platform for advocacy, collaboration and active participation of persons with disabilities.

It is also a platform for persons with disabilities to showcase their untapped brilliance and capabilities that need support and nurturing.

Mr Abdula Mukanyele, who received a residential stand, said he was short of words to thank the President for the best gift he has ever received in his life.

“I cannot believe that I have benefitted a residential stand. I want the design and plan of my house to accommodate my disability.

“I will take my time to build a house that suits my condition,” he said.

Mr Saul Muchemwa, who also got a residential stand, said: “I am over the moon. The Second Republic has not only transformed the lives of people with disabilities, but we are witnessing a major revamp of the whole country from roads to world-class facilities.

“Today is a testament to how the President is pushing to the forefront, people who were once looked down upon.”