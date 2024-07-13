NPA recovers US$38m in graft proceeds 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured nearly US$37,6 million in asset recoveries, with US$26 million returned to victims and over US$11 million forfeited to the State as the country intensifies its anti-graft crusade.

This comes amid revelations that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has referred unexplained wealth orders and civil forfeiture cases worth over US$135 million to the NPA, following the successful processing of 39 such cases.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Chief Public Prosecutor responsible for Economic Crimes Mr Lovack Masuku at the Africa Anti-Corruption Day commemorations held at Africa Unity Square in Harare on Thursday, Prosecutor General Loice Matanda- Moyo said NPA had made significant strides in asset recovery.

“We managed to secure property worth US$26 million in forfeitures to victims and USD$11,6 million to the State,” Justice Matanda-Moyo said.

“We have also secured preservation orders worth US$100 million by way of freezing orders, interdicts and unexplained wealth orders.

“We are intensifying collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve the set target of US$1 Billion in asset recovery for the year 2024.”

“The National Prosecuting Authority has made significant strides in tackling corruption, with a 30 percent increase in completed cases by June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. This is very encouraging. We hope to secure more convictions. We would not have achieved this without the support of the whistleblowers and our witnesses.”

Through a multi-pronged approach, legislative advancements and international partnerships, Justice Matanda-Moyo said it was possible to create a corruption-free society.

ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza reiterated the anti-graft organisation’s commitment to stemming corruption in both the public and private sectors, recording a conviction rate of over 70 percent.

“The efforts of whistleblowers are paying dividend. Last year, the Commission attained 71 percent conviction rate on finalised cases that were before courts. A total of 41 cases were finalised, with 29 convictions and 12 acquittals.

“ZACC referred 264 dockets to the NPA and the completion of investigations would not have been possible without whistleblowers, both anonymous and on record,” he said.

The Commission, Mr Reza said, conducted several seizures, completed and referred 39 files to the NPA of both unexplained wealth orders and civil forfeiture applications valued at US$135 196 250.03.

All these success stories were attributed to the courage of whistleblowers.

The African Union Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on July 11 as designated by African Union in recognition of the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

The convention forms basis of coordinated and streamlined approaches to tackling the vice of corruption.