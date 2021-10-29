President warns economic saboteurs

President Mnangagwa addresses the Central Committee at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare yesterday

Herald Reporters

Economic saboteurs who are bent on derailing milestones of the Second Republic will be dealt with accordingly, without fear or favour, President Mnangagwa said.

In his address to the Central Committee yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF President and First Secretary, said the party leadership should continue highlighting the successes and emphasising the need for unity and peace to the masses.

“This year’s 19th National People’s Conference is being held under the theme ‘Growing and Modernising the Economy towards Vision 2030’. It provides an opportunity for the party to evaluate progress made on the implementation of the 2018 Election Manifesto and previous resolutions.

“The party should stand tall and proud that we are well on course to realising the promises we made. As President and First Secretary, it is my expectation that the conference will further give impetus to the party to emerge stronger, united and result-oriented. Let us continue to provide leadership where we are, to show that we are honourable members of the Central Committee of this Revolutionary Party.

“Comrades; reports on the State of the Economy and State of Social Services, among other aspects, detail the significant successes we have realised. Milestones have been reached to consolidate macro-economic stability. The war against saboteurs of economic development continues unabated, and they are being dealt with without fear or favour,” said the President.

According to the Zanu PF constitution, the Central Committee is the principal organ of the Congress and consists of 230 members drawn from the party’s 10 provinces. It acts on behalf of Congress when it is not in session and among other things; implements all policies, resolutions, directives, decisions and programmes enunciated by Congress.

This year’s 19th National People’s Conference is being held in a hybrid format that will see provinces meeting in their provincial capitals while a selected few party senior members will be at the main venue of the conference in Bindura Mashonaland Central Province. This is to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the global plague that has brought a new normal.

The President said the conference provides the party with an opportunity to evaluate progress made on the implementation of the 2018 Election Manifesto and successive conferences.

“I commend the Central Committee leadership and the party for mobilising communities to participate in the Presidential Climate Proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme. Let us continue to honour our forebears who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle, through the full utilisation of our land and other God-given natural resource endowments. My administration reaffirms that the land reform is irrevocable and now behind us.

“Comrades; the Central Committee is applauded for ensuring the implementation of strategies that strengthen our party structures. The mobilisation of many to join our party from diverse socio-economic backgrounds is welcome and must continue at full throttle. As the Central Committee, I urge you to continue nurturing a political system where increased usage of ICTs and other innovative methods will see a rise in the political consciousness of our cadres.”

In pushing towards the country’s vision of becoming an upper middle income economy by 2030, the President said his Government will continue providing platforms for young people to showcase their array of talents.

“I further commend the Central Committee for giving direction and guidance towards the successful implementation of the restructuring exercise. The democratic process that informed the restructuring of our party must serve as a springboard to strengthen structures of the party.

“I want to reiterate that we are a united, disciplined and peaceful party. Violence, political chicanery and divisive elements have no place in our colossal revolutionary party. Under the Second Republic, we will scale up programmes that enhance dialogue, social cohesion and national unity. We are indeed diverse but one people, with one national anthem and one national flag.

“Upholding constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law, as well as the protection and preservation of our rich cultural heritage is sacrosanct. Similarly, our people deserve the protection of their national pride, identity and dignity. I, thus, urge the Central Committee to always preach love, harmony and hard honest work for the sustainable development of our great country.

“This is the true meaning of independence, freedom and democracy. Individually and collectively, we have the sacred responsibility to provide the requisite leadership that must see our country ‘growing and modernising the economy towards Vision 2030’.

“As loyal and patriotic cadres, we are duty bound to accelerate the empowerment process of our people, in sync with the revolutionary aspirations of our party, as articulated in the party constitution,” said the President.

As the country fast approaches the 2023 elections, with focus on mobilising 5 million votes for the President, the President said party members have a duty to ensure that the revolutionary movement remains home to everyone.

“Serving our people whole-heartedly and delivering a better quality life for all remains at the centre of all that we do. To this end, resolutions crafted during this momentous 19th National People’s Conference must clearly articulate this objective.

“A thunderous victory for the party in the 2023 Harmonised General Elections is imperative. Party mobilisation and organisation must also be focused and sharpened to achieve the desired electoral victories in both urban and rural areas. The party is on an accelerated course to ensure the development and prosperity of our great country, Zimbabwe. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, we are certainly building the Zimbabwe we all want; leaving no one and no place behind,” the President said.