President warns mischief brewers . . . commissions game-changing dam 

President Mnangagwa flanked by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (right) after commissioning Holy Cross Dam and Associated Agro-Innovation and Rural Industrialisation projects in Chirumanzu District, Midlands, yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Zvamaida Murwira in CHIRUMHANZU

ZIMBABWE is enjoying peace that has enabled the Second Republic to pursue life-changing projects and will not allow attempts by mischief makers to instigate violence ahead of the 44th SADC Summit to be held in Harare this month, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking after he commissioned the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province, the President said as the Government continues to implement signature projects like dam construction and road rehabilitation, there was need to maintain the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.

Zimbabwe will welcome visitors from the Sadc region, including 16 Heads of State and Government, during the Sadc Summit and the Government has vowed to clampdown on those seeking to cause civil unrest and chaos through demonstrations.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa commissioned Holy Cross Dam which collapsed in 2007 following heavy rains, a development that will assist the community in Chirumhanzu District.

The dam now supports a thriving wheat crop, fish breeding and production and an eco-tourism and recreation facility that are being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Tertiary institutions that include Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Masvingo Polytechnic and Finealt Engineering have collaborated with local community leaders to push the projects that are set to improve livelihoods in the community.

Addressing thousands of Chirumhanzu villagers and Zanu PF supporters, President Mnangagwa issued a stern warning to those bent on causing violence and unrest in the country, saying law enforcement agencies will not leave anything to chance.

“We have been honoured by SADC to host all the 16 countries. We want peace, let’s show our visitors that we are peaceful. I have no doubt that we will provide our visitors with hospitality. We want peace so that we leave a legacy of peace. We have mischief makers who want to cause unrest in the country. Imi tumhesvamukono, ndichakusvasvangai zvekuti heki (You mischief-makers, I will deal with you decisively),” he said.

The President said projects that include road infrastructure have been rolled out in Harare and across the country.

Turning to Holy Cross Dam, he said the construction was a huge honour to nationalists like Cde Leopold Takawira who came from Chirumhanzi District and were among those that pioneered the liberation struggle.

“Here in Chirumhanzu, that is where national hero Leopold Takawira, the lion of Chirumhanzu, came from. Even former Vice President (Simon) Muzenda once stayed here in Mvuma, although he came from Gutu District. They were among the first people to challenge white supremacy together with other nationalists when it was frightening to do so. As we gather here in Chirumhanzu, I think they are happy where-ever they are when they see this huge crowd,” he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged universities to establish a niche that they must pursue in the development of the country in line with Heritage-based Education 5.0 that the Government has adopted.

“Each university must find a niche that it pursues in the development of the country. It is critical that universities work with communities. There must always be that dialogue between universities and communities because universities serve communities. All our universities should participate in communities,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Government was pursuing education which has relevance with the needs of the people.

It was futile, he said, to be knowledgeable about foreign and Western literature such as those from medieval writers like William Shakespeare with little, if any knowledge on what improves one’s community.

“We brought Education 5.0 which produces goods and services, real products . . . the kind of education that brings food to your home,” the President said.

He commended tertiary institutions involved in the provision of life-changing projects at Holy Cross dam.

President Mnangagwa said universities should initiate various industries within communities to generate value added products, thus enhancing rural industrialisation.

Targeted industries under this community transformational model include milling plants, bakeries, oil pressing and feed processing plants.

“Here you now have this dam which is now helping the community. Dam construction is not the project but the benefits that come from the project,” the President said.

Outlining the genesis of the rebuilding of Holy Cross Dam, President Mnangagwa said the local Member of Parliament, Cde Barbara Rwodzi, who is also Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, made several appeals to him to help her mobilise resources for its reconstruction.

He eventually called contractor Mr Jim Goddard to make a feasibility study for the project, which was duly done.

President Mnangagwa said he helped mobilise resources until the dam was rebuilt.

He commended the people of Chirumhanzu for their continued loyalty to Zanu PF which saw it consecutively winning in the constituency.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said it was critical to blend education with development.

“Education should mean we are able to feed ourselves, provide ourselves with water, and knowing your identity. Our education should be heritage-based meaning learning using what we have,” said Prof Murwira.

In her speech, Minister Rwodzi said no parent should fail to send children to school.

“I can assure you that in the next few years no parent will fail to pay fees for his or her children. The community will soon be reaping the fruits of this project,” said Minister Rwodzi.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri commended President Mnangagwa for his commitment to transform lives.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, traditional leaders, legislators, heads of tertiary institutions, Zanu PF supporters, and clergy from the Roman Catholic church, among others.