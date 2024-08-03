First Family’s farming excellence impresses Sadc delegates 

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu (third from left), SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms Angele Makombo N’tumba (left) Zanu PF Secretary for legal affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa (right) and Precabe farm Manager Patrick Mnangagwa prepare to take questions from the media during a tour of a thriving barley crop at President Mnangagwa’s farm in Kwekwe yesterday. The tour was one of the several trips by the delegates attending the 7th SADC Industrialisation week. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Patrick Chitumba and Freedom Mupanedemo

DELEGATES attending the SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) were yesterday captivated by exceptional agricultural practices on display at the First Family’s Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.

They expressed admiration for the First Family’s noteworthy role in driving socio-economic growth through extensive farming operations at Precabe.

The farm serves as a remarkable model of agricultural excellence, inspiring others across the region.

The First Family is setting a commendable example in farming by cultivating 300 hectares of winter wheat and 200 hectares of barley.

Thanks to their excellent farming methods, they expect an average yield of eight tonnes per hectare, with the crops now reaching the milky dough stage. This demonstration of best practices in agriculture is proof of the First Family’s commitment to leading by example in the farming sector.

The team also saw the Ankole breed of cattle, which the President acquired from Rwanda. A delegate from that country highlighted the value of the breed in his homeland.

As part of the seventh edition of the SADC SIW in Harare, SADC member states toured various entities such as the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) US$1,5 billion steel plant in Manhize, Dendairy plant in Kwekwe, and Precabe Farm, among other agricultural and dairy concerns.

The tours were part of the SIW’s objective to promote the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2025-2063) and to identify industrialisation projects that can be jointly implemented by the public and private sectors within the SADC member states.

Leading the SADC member states was the deputy executive secretary responsible for regional integration, Ms Angelo Makombo N’tumba, who said they were impressed by the resilience shown by Zimbabweans in addressing their challenges.

“We had a very fruitful Industrialisation Week here in Zimbabwe. When I was told that I am going to see the President’s farm, I just thought it was a mere farm, but when I arrived here, I was shocked to see the level of professional farming being employed here.

“The President is demonstrating best farming practices needed to develop the nation. While we had a talk show on the SADC Industrialisation Week, I am glad that we are seeing the practical aspect,” she said.

Ms N’tumba expressed her admiration for Zimbabwe’s effective strategies in mitigating the impact of sanctions through innovative home-grown solutions, stressing that many countries in the region can draw valuable lessons from this exemplary approach.

“I have learned a lot about how Zimbabwe has managed to tackle sanctions through the use of home-grown solutions, and many countries in the region can learn a lot from this,” she said.

Mr Lambert Hategekimana, a SADC SIW delegate from Kenya, said he was moved and impressed by the high-breed cattle at Precabe.

There are over 2 000 cattle of different breeds, including 36 Ankole breed.

“I was very happy to see that the President is able to take care of this rare breed of cattle. Back in our country, this breed is for royalty. We don’t even drink the milk, neither do we eat the meat. They are very special,” he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the Government was focusing on investing in agriculture as a way of creating room for industrialisation.

“For our industrialisation and re-industrialisation drive to be a success, there is a need to focus on the primary production line. The agro value chain becomes paramount. What the President is doing is actually leading in the country’s industrialisation drive,” he said.

Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa who was part of the tour, said President Mnangagwa was leading the sanctions-busting measures adopted by the Second Republic.

“We have been reeling under sanctions ever since we did our land reform programme. You wouldn’t have seen this before we empowered our people. As such, the President has made it very clear that we need to find ways to deal with the sanctions and get the country going,” he said.

Mr Patrick Mnangagwa, the manager of Precabe Farm, revealed that President Mnangagwa acquired the 405-hectare farm in 2002, when only 130 hectares were cultivable.

He said through expansion efforts over the years, the farm now boasts 300 hectares of arable land, with 20 ha dedicated to infrastructure and 180 hectares for livestock.

“We are leasing an additional 400 ha from neighbouring farms. We have a diverse livestock population of over 2 000 cattle, including 36 Ankole breed acquired from Rwanda, as well as goats and sheep. We have 35 ha of horticultural crops, such as cabbages and potatoes,” he said.

Mr Mnangagwa highlighted their impressive wheat yields, averaging eight tonnes per hectare. He also mentioned ongoing infrastructure development, including the construction of a 3 000-tonne silo to meet the farm’s production needs.