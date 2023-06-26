Presidential Candidate Harry Wilson Wants Government Of National Unity

A GNU is very possible. We have done it before and it has worked for us that is why we are saying whoever wins the election should consider it. The only solution to get Zimbabwe where it was is to bring everybody back to the table.

Self-exiled former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere on Friday told South African media that he was also pushing for a GNU. He said:

We want to bring a broad base of people and form a government of national unity- bring skilled people who can make a difference in our country.

From 2009 to 2013, Zimbabwe enjoyed relative stability when ZANU PF and the two MDCs (MDC-T and MDC) formed a GNU.

The inclusive Government followed the disputed 2008 presidential election whose results were not accepted by election observers as a reflection of the will of the Zimbabwean people.