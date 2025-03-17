Presidential youth fund roll out this week

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to launch the Presidential Youth Fund, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing financial support to young Zimbabweans.

This fund is designed to enable the youths to start businesses, pursue education and skills development, and actively contribute to the nation’s economy.

The Presidential Youth Fund follows the successful implementation of the Presidential War Veterans Fund, which has positively impacted the lives of Zimbabwe’s liberation fighters.

Dr Paul Tungwarara, a special advisor to the President, will oversee the launch of the fund.

“After the overwhelming response to the War Veterans Fund, we are now targeting the youths, we are also going to roll-out a similar facility for women, this is in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy of “leaving no one and no place behind”. We are going to reach out to everyone out there,” said Dr Tungwarara.

He said millions of dollars will be distributed to young people across the country to empower them economically through a revolving fund.

This initiative aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision to empower young people and promote economic development in Zimbabwe.

Young people across the country have welcomed the proposed launch of the fund with Mr Tafara Munonde, a youth entrepreneur from Highfield, Harare, expressing optimism.

“The Presidential Youth Fund will go a long way in empowering young people, the majority of whom struggle to raise capital to start businesses.

“Due to the high rate of unemployment, entrepreneurship is the way to go, and the fund will be pivotal in empowering youth to run their own businesses,” he said.

Miss Agnes Muzondo, a 27-year-old dressmaker from Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, hopes to apply for funding to expand her business.

“We are making work suits and corporate wear for various companies here at Nyika Growth Point. I hope to employ other youth.

“I would like to use the Presidential Youth Fund to buy industrial sewing machines to expand my business,” she said.

The fund is set to be distributed across provinces, ensuring that young people from all regions of Zimbabwe have access to this opportunity.

This initiative is part of President Mnangagwa’s broader strategy to empower the youth and promote economic development, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the country’s youth and creating opportunities for them to thrive.

As Zimbabwe recently celebrated Youth Day, the launch of the Presidential Youth Fund serves as a timely reminder of the importance of investing in the country’s young people.

With this initiative, President Mnangagwa is sending a clear message that the youth are a priority and that his administration is committed to creating opportunities for them to thrive.

The Presidential Youth Fund is expected to provide financial support to young people across the country, enabling them to start businesses, pursue education and skills development, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The fund will be distributed to all the country’s 10 provinces, ensuring that young people from all regions of Zimbabwe have access to this opportunity.

