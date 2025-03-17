Zim-China business ties deepen

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zimpapers Politics Hub

WISDOM, adaptability and transformation are key to strengthening business partnerships between China and Zimbabwe, a senior Chinese official has said.

Speaking at a cocktail hosted by First Capital Bank to mark belated celebrations of the Chinese New Year, Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, Mr Huang Minghai commended the deepening relationship between the Chinese business community and local institutions in Zimbabwe.

Mr Huang described the relationship between the China Chamber of Commerce in Zimbabwe (CCEZ) and First Capital Bank as a “symbol of shared commitment” to fostering stronger economic ties.

“This event is not just a celebration of the Chinese New Year; it is also a celebration of the trust, collaboration, and mutual respect that define our partnership,” he said.

He reiterated CCEZ’s commitment to supporting its members and building positive relationships with local partners.

“Together, we can create opportunities for growth and development that benefit both our communities,” he added.

First Capital Bank chief executive officer, Mr Tapera Mushoriwa, underscored the importance of the presence and positive impact of Chinese businesses in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, telecoms, services and transport.

“We recognise your need for tailor-made solutions, access to cash-flow, a solid exchange control framework, cross-border transaction solutions, and a one-stop-shop banking experience,” he said.

“We are proud of our robust correspondent banking network, which enables us to transact in your home currency, the Chinese yuan, along with a broad range of other international currencies,” Mr Mushoriwa added.

This year’s Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 fell on January 29, with the celebrations running up to February 12.