Source: President’s scholarship trust receives bus | The Herald

President Mnangagwa inspects the bus donated to his scholarship trust today by the Doves, Faramatsi, Instant Zimbabwe group

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) Scholarship Trust has received a donation of a 40-seater bus, together with funeral cover for all the beneficiaries, courtesy of leading local firms, Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe.

The President received the donation at State House this morning where he expressed gratitude to the three firms.

Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe group public relations manager Mr Innocent Tshuma said the donation was in fulfilment of a pledge made during the ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) inaugural fundraising dinner recently.

“If you look at the 15 students who are covered by the President’s initiative, they come from very humble backgrounds,” he said.

“As a cooperation – Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe – we saw it fit to come and pledge funeral cover in the unlikely and unfortunate event something befalls of these students.

“We will cover them wherever they are, whether in Zambia, in Zimbabwe or vice versa. Over and above that, we then decided the Trust needs a form of transport. We then donated a 40-seater bus for the Trust to use in providing for its needs.”