Source: Victims of Harare-Masvingo highway accident named | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Police have released names of four people, including a haulage truck driver, who were killed when the truck was involved in a head-on collision with an Iveco omnibus between Chivhu and Mvuma, along the Harare-Masvingo Road early Wednesday.

The accident, which injured 19 other people, occurred around 0300hours at the 151km peg.

The deceased were identified as Wlliam Mafuwu (61), Florence Aaron (31), Devese Lewis Gugu (two) and Chipo Mandeya (39).

Speaking on the accident, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “A freightliner truck towing two trailers which was travelling towards Masvingo sideswiped a stationary Shacman tipper parked by the roadside facing the same direction and swerved to the right resulting in a head-on collision with an Iveco omnibus which was approaching from the opposite direction with 21 passengers on board.

“Four people died on the spot, including the Freightliner truck driver and three passengers from the omnibus, whilst 19 others were injured. The victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post mortem, while the injured were referred for medical attention.”

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to observe the government’s Covid-19 curfew regulations and drive safely on the roads to avoid accidents and save lives.